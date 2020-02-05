Iowa State women go up in first half, holds on to beat Oklahoma State

“The one thing (Espenmiller-McGraw) now has is she broke my daughter-in-law’s (Lyndsey (Medders) Fennelly) record,” Fennelly said with a laugh. “Lyndsey, when she was a freshman, we kind of threw her into the wolves against Colorado and she had 10 or 12 turnovers — it was a lot. She had a triple double with turnovers.

“So that honor of most turnovers now goes to Maggie.”

But even with the high number of turnovers, Espenmiller-McGraw never got rattled. Espenmiller-McGraw hit a 3-pointer as the third-quarter buzzer sounded and she also made key free throws down the stretch as Oklahoma State was trying to claw back in the game.

Espenmiller-McGraw finished 3-6 from 3-point range and 7-8 from the free throw line.

Her ability to not get rattled is an attribute Fennelly is still getting used to.

“Her composure is really good,” Fennelly said. “She doesn’t get flustered. She kind of has that Ashley Joens blank stare and that can be frustrating to me because I can’t read her — I’m learning how to coach her. I’m looking at other things from her.

“I always told her, ‘When you play point guard at Iowa State, it is the best position and it is the worst position.’ And she got both ends of that today. I thought she impacted success in a really positive way.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0