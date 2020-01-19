Iowa State women rally past Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Oklahoma – Iowa State (10-6, 2-3 Big 12) rallied from a 14-point deficit to take down Oklahoma State (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) 64-63 Sunday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Area. Ines Nezerwa's lay-in with 1:21 to go proved to be the final bucket of the contest, as ISU was able to come up with stops on the Cowgirls' final three possessions.

Iowa State was led by a pair of 17-point performances from Ashley Joens and Kristin Scott. Joens added her ninth double-double of the season with 10 rebounds. Nezerwa finished with 11 while Jade Thurmon finished with a career-high 10 points.

ISU had a strong start in the first three minutes, as they ran out to a 7-0 advantage, but the Cowgirls were able to wipe the advantage out within the next minute to even up the game. OSU later bu9ilt a 34-20 lead with 3:37 left in the first half. ISU rallied with five-straight in the final minute to cut the halftime deficit to single digits.

Thurmon got back-to-back lay-ins to guide a 6-0 run that got the visitors back within three at 34-31. However, Oklahoma State was able to find its footing again, going on a 9-0 run which restored its double-figure lead at 43-31. Iowa State stormed back to close the quarter, with a 17-4 run to put ISU ahead 48-47.

OSU went on an 8-0 run to get ahead 55-48 in the fourth. The visitors were not done as they worked their way back into it and got back ahead 64-63 with 1:21 to go on a Nezerwa lay-in. Both teams traded empty possessions to give OSU another chance, but Ja'mee Asberry missed a 3-pointer with 17 seconds to play. A five-second call on the ISU in-bounds gave it back to the Cowgirls. The ball ended up with Asberry again but her 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short to give ISU the win.

