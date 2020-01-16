Iowa State women's basketball loses physical game to TCU

“I want the game to be played and called the way we were told it was going to be played and called,” Fennelly said. “We were made to watch a video at the beginning of the year and that’s what I want. Maybe I’m the only one that thinks she’s getting guarded the way she is.”

Fennelly said there is a difference between guarding someone tough and hand-to-hand combat.

“I don’t think it’s fair to the kid,” Fennelly said. “In the three Big 12 games leading up to tonight, she shot just seven free throws total. I’m not the smartest guy, but that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.

“We don’t coach that way and we don’t play that way. We don’t teach hand-to-hand combat here — and that’s my fault. I need to be better at teaching that but I’m not going to do it. If they want someone else to coach the team that will teach that, they can. But I’m not doing it. I don’t believe in it.”

Outside of Joens’ impressive play, Iowa State (9-6, 1-3 Big 12) is struggling to get things going. Kristin Scott had a good game with 14 points and 13 rebounds on 6-9 shooting but Fennelly wants the other players to step up and he said changes will be coming.