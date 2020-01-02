Iowa State women see uptick in intensity as Big 12 play starts

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly doesn’t have to look at the schedule to know when conference games are coming up.
The intensity from his players will let him know.
“Everyone feels a little different and acts a little different when they know conference play is coming,” Fennelly said. “I could never understand why we weren’t that way in October and November but it’s the nature of basketball — especially when you play in the kind of league that we play in.”
Iowa State will travel to Lubbock, Texas, on Friday to play undefeated Texas Tech to begin the Big 12 portion of its schedule.
Being undefeated more than 10 games into a season is always impressive — Texas Tech is 11-0 — the Red Raiders haven’t exactly played a loaded schedule, which is also why they’re unranked.
Texas Tech has only played one other major-conference school, which a bad Ole Miss team.
The Red Raiders beat Houston Baptist by just eight points.
Texas Tech isn’t the only undefeated school in the Big 12. Kansas is also undefeated but, like Texas Tech, the Jayhawks are unranked because they haven’t beaten anyone of note.
While those two teams sit atop the standings in early January, Baylor will almost undoubtedly be No. 1 in the Big 12 by the end of the season.
The Lady Bears are the defending national champions and are ranked No. 6 with a 10-1 record. Their only loss came to No. 4 South Carolina.
Baylor graduated post player Kalani Brown, but return the likes of Lauren Cox, Juicy Landrum and NaLyssa Smith.
Earlier this season Landrum made an NCAA record 14 3-pointers against Arkansas State. She finished with 42 points while Arkansas State as a team finished with 43.
The only other ranked teams in the Big 12 are West Virginia at No. 19 and Texas at No. 25.
While Baylor is the clear and undisputed power in the Big 12, the rest of the conference seems to be fairly open, which is why it’s not out of the question for Iowa State (8-3) to compete for second or third in the league.
The Cyclones’ record isn’t as sterling as Kansas or Texas Tech, but Iowa State has actually played a number of quality opponents like Iowa, Drake, UNI and at Alabama.
It’s allowed Fennelly to get a feel for what his team is and what his team isn’t.
“I’m really proud of our kids and the effort they’re putting in,” Fennelly said. “We know what our limitations are, but at the same time we also know what we’re capable of doing.”
One of Iowa State’s limitations is consistent, interior post play.
Kristin Scott was a Second-Team All-Big 12 performer last season but she’s been battling an injured back to begin the season, which slowed her at the beginning of the season.
She’s also not a traditional interior player. She’s not going to bang bodies and be physical in the post. Instead, she’s going to play in the pick-and-pop game and stretch the defense out and free up the middle for Ashley Joens to operate.
Speaking of Joens, that’s one thing Iowa State knows what it’s capable of. Joens is a bona fide three-level scorer.
With Bridget Carleton graduated, the offense runs through Joens and she’s able to display much more of her driving and shot creating ability, instead of just being a spot-up shooter.
Joens is averaging 24 points per game and 11 rebounds — over half her rebounds are offensive rebounds.
One thing that Fennelly thought would be a limitation was at point guard. The Cyclones graduated Alexa Middleton and didn’t have an obvious replacement.
Rae Johnson has stepped in admirably. She’s averaging nine points, 4.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds.
“We’re coming together really well,” Johnson said. “We need to become more disciplined but we’ve gone through adversity and ups and downs with our losses. We’re learning so much about ourselves and each other.”