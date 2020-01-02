Iowa State women see uptick in intensity as Big 12 play starts

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly doesn’t have to look at the schedule to know when conference games are coming up.

The intensity from his players will let him know.

“Everyone feels a little different and acts a little different when they know conference play is coming,” Fennelly said. “I could never understand why we weren’t that way in October and November but it’s the nature of basketball — especially when you play in the kind of league that we play in.”

Iowa State will travel to Lubbock, Texas, on Friday to play undefeated Texas Tech to begin the Big 12 portion of its schedule.

Being undefeated more than 10 games into a season is always impressive — Texas Tech is 11-0 — the Red Raiders haven’t exactly played a loaded schedule, which is also why they’re unranked.

Texas Tech has only played one other major-conference school, which a bad Ole Miss team.

The Red Raiders beat Houston Baptist by just eight points.

Texas Tech isn’t the only undefeated school in the Big 12. Kansas is also undefeated but, like Texas Tech, the Jayhawks are unranked because they haven’t beaten anyone of note.