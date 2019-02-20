AMES – It’s safe to say Iowa State wrestling’s Ian Parker’s post-New-Year schedule was, and continues to be, tough.
Iowa State coach Kevin Dresser said Parker needed to be dragon slayer in the second half of the season. So far, Parker has lived up to that moniker.
Parker had two top-15 guys late in January in Oklahoma’s Dom Demas and Oklahoma State’s Kaid Brock. Parker beat both of them by decision.
Now, No. 11 Parker gets another pair of highly-ranked wrestlers – this time, they’re both ranked in the top-10.
On Thursday when No. 11 Iowa State travels to Cedar Falls to wrestle No. 17 UNI, Parker will need to bring his dragon-slayer mentality to the mat.
Parker is matched up against No. 7 Josh Alber.
“You have ranked matchups across the board,” Dresser said of the UNI meet. “We’re probably underdogs at 141– we’ve never beaten those him, so we have a lot to prove at that weight. I think we’ll be really fired up at 141.”
In their matchup last season, Alber beat Parker by a 3-2 decision. Parker believes his tough schedule has prepared him for the match.
“It prepares me in the sense that it’s not anything different than what I’ve been doing,” Parker said. “It doesn’t matter who it is – high rankings, tough guy or whatever it is. It’s the same game plan and the same attitude – nothing changes, really.”
While Parker’s match is a big one, The Iowa State-UNI dual features five-ranked matchups total and at least one ranked wrestler at every weight except 157.
That hasn’t always been the case in recent years. UNI has beaten Iowa State the last two times the teams have wrestled – including a 31-7 win last season in West Gym.
“UNI is going to be a huge test for us,” Dresser said. “That’s a very, very good team and a well-coached program. They get excited about wrestling Iowa State and Iowa because sometimes I think they take a back seat – which they shouldn’t.
“They have great motivation to come out and compete against Iowa and Iowa State, so we have to recognize that and realize that.”
Dresser shouldn’t have to worry too much about Parker realizing that.
“It’s the end of the season and our team has the two biggest matches it has had and I have the two biggest dual matches I’ve had,” Parker said.