Iowa State's David Carr wins national championship at 157 pounds

David Carr has good timing.
Forty years and six days after his father, Nate, joined an elite group of wrestlers, the younger Carr also can call himself a national champion wrestler.
With a 4-0 victory over Jesse Dellavecchia of Rider, Carr captured the 157-pound national championship at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
His dad, Nate, won the first of his three national championships as a Cyclone in Princeton, N.J. on March 14, 1981.
“I told him when I decided to come to Iowa State, I wanted to come here and bring it back (to dominance) and break all of his goals while I’m at it.
Using an escape and takedown in the second period to build a 3-0 lead, Carr rode out Dellavecchia in the third period to become ISU’s 70th all-time national champion one night after he became the Cyclones’ 300th all-American.
“When I started wrestling as a kid, my dad told me to write down my goals and this was No. 1,” Carr said.
“It was awesome to get that takedown,” added Carr of the match. “I wanted to get in the first. Had to make some adjustments and I felt like the double leg was there and it was.”
Carr was ISU’s first national finalist since Waterloo native Kyven Gadson won at 197 in 2015 in St. Louis and first 157-pound national champion since Trent Paulsen in 2007 in Detroit, location of next year’s national finals.
Technically only a freshman because of the extra year of eligibility NCAA gave all winter athletics, Carr gave a ton of credit for his title to Cyclone head coach Kevin Dresser and assistant coach Brent Metcalf.
“These coaches are amazing,” Carr said. “Metcalf has been with me this whole season and he’s been telling me the right stuff. He is telling me to trust my process, wrestle the same.
“I didn’t mind not having a big crowd. I could hear them clearly. When they told me to push I pushed. When they told me hard ride, I rode hard.”
It was a special night for Dresser as well as it was his first national champion in 15 years as a head coach, the first 11 at Virginia Tech. Carr and Gannon Gremmel, who took fifth at 285, were his 29th and 30th all-time all-Americans.
“Obviously a pretty exciting night for us,” Dresser said. “David Carr is awfully special and I thought he had a tremendous weekend of wrestling. He didn’t get rattled in any situations and was really mature with what on the books is a freshman. We are going to celebrate tonight.”
As far as Carr being his first national champion, Dresser was sheepish.
“I had a national runner up at Virginia Tech and a slew of all-Americans, I think Gremmel was my 30th,” Dresser said. “I guess it kind of alluded me. I guess it kind of goes when I took over at Virginia Tech things weren’t looking very good and when I took over at Iowa State things weren’t looking very good.
“It is exciting to have that. We need to get a bunch more now.”
The Cyclones will finish tied for 13th with Rutgers with 37.5 points.
Dresser believes the future is bright.
“We started out 45th and we have slowly climbed in three years from 45th to 13th,” Dresser said. “That is the direction we got to go and we have to keep building.
“Considering the young team we brought here to finish where we finished was a good weekend for us. We started off really slow on Thursday morning and from that point on I think we wrestled pretty solid.”