Iowa State's defensive line is only suspect group heading into the season

The Cyclones return Isaiah Lee, who recorded 12 tackles in 10 games, but aside from him, new players will have to step up.

Campbell said J.R. Singleton could be the best recruit in the 2020 recruiting class. After redshirting last year, the 6-foot-2, 288-pound defensive tackle will have an opportunity to show why Campbelll hyped him up.

“There’s no question he’s going to be important to what we do,” Rasheed said. “We have to kick him out of the football facilities. He will be an incredible football player for us. He and his development will be key for us. He will do well.”

Another option is true freshman Howard Brown.

Brown played quarterback in high school at 6-foot-2 and 330 pounds and had several viral moments running over and running past many unsuspecting Kansas City-area high schoolers.

Brown early-enrolled to Iowa State and has trimmed down to 305 pounds. He has impressed the staff with his athleticism and ability, so much so that he’s already being talked about as a guy who could play this season.

“He’s doing incredible,” Rasheed said of Brown. “He’s a sponge right now. As we start at ground zero with our technique, his decision to leave high school early is going to pay off during the summer and fall for all of us. He didn’t have the foundation of playing defensive line, so everything he got during spring was new. That being said, he took it all in and every day applied those tools and got better and better and better.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0