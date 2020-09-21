Iowa State's questions can still be answered

On the official stats, Hall was only credited with one fumble, but in Campbell’s eyes, the sophomore had two. The other Hall “fumble” happened in the second quarter when he rushed to the Louisiana one-yard line. When Hall tried to reach for the end zone while being tackled, he lost the ball but he was called down by contact.

Still, Campbell wasn’t pleased that his running back, who had already fumbled, put the ball on the turf again. Senior Kene Nwangwu went in for Hall and rushed it in from the one-yard line to score the touchdown.

“I think we all know Breece is really talented,” Campbell said. “I don’t like the ball on the ground twice. Those are critical mistakes and in the first game of the season as you’re trying to get your bearings, critical mistakes get you beat. That’s kind of what occurred today. Obviously we know Breece is super talented. We’ve got great faith in Breece, but the fundamentals and the details are still critical to our success.”

Another thing that Campbell mentioned before the game that reared its ugly head were drops.