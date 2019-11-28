Iowa tops No. 12 Texas Tech 72-61 at Las Vegas Invitational

LAS VEGAS — Jordan Bohannon had 20 points and six assists, Luka Garza added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Iowa held off No. 12 Texas Tech 72-61 on Thursday in the third round of the Las Vegas Invitational.

Iowa (5-1) will play in the championship game Friday night against San Diego State or Creighton.

Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hawkeyes, and CJ Fredrick scored 10. His 3-pointer off a broken play as the shot clock expired put Iowa up 64-59 with 1:29 left. He followed that up with two free throws with 1:07 remaining to put it away.

Chris Clarke had 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Texas Tech (5-1), which lost Big 12 leading scorer Jahmi’us Ramsey to a leg injury with 10:06 to play. He finished with seven points.

TJ Holyfield and Kyler Edwards each scored 10 for the Red Raiders, who went 4 of 24 (17%) on 3-pointers range and shot 33% from the field overall.

Iowa was 11 of 27 (41%) from behind the arc as Wieskamp hit four 3s.

Kevin McCullar fouled out for Texas Tech with 4:23 left, and Holyfield played with four fouls for the last 8:01.