Iowa women edge Princeton 77-75

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- After losing by 22 points in its last game, Iowa was able to bounce back and pick up a win, albeit a close one as the Hawkeye women's basketball team, which trailed by 13 points in the second quarter, came back to beat Princeton 77-75 in overtime on Wednesday.

Iowa outscored Princeton 18-10 in the third quarter and even had a three-point lead in the fourth quarter but Princeton forced overtime. But the Hawkeyes held Princeton to eight points in the extra period for the win.

Iowa improves to 3-1 on the season and it is Princeton's first loss of the season as the Tigers are 4-1.

Iowa had three players finish in double figures, led by Kathleen Doyle's 21 points. She just missed a triple-double has she had nine assists and seven rebounds. Makenzie Meyer added 19 points and seven points and Monika Czinano had 10 points.

Iowa outrebounded Princeton 47 to 35 thanks to Amanda Ollinger, who grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds and finished with eight points. She also had two blocks.

Iowa shot 76 percent in its 25 trips (19-of-25) from the free thow line. Princeton only attempted 12 free throws in the game.

Iowa travels to San Juan, Puerto Rico next to play in the Puerto Rico Clasico. The Hawkeyes take on Cincinnati on Wednesday, Nov. 27, Towson on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Washington on Saturday, Nov. 30.

