Iowa women fall to Washington

After struggling from the field in the first half, the Iowa women's basketball team has a better showing in the second half.

But it wasn't enough to erase a nine-point halftime deficit as the Hawkeyes couldn't get enough stops in the second half, either, in a 70-63 loss in Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Iowa falls to 5-2 on the season and Washington improves to 6-1.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa only made seven field goals in the first half, going in 7-of-26 (26.9 percent) and only attempted five free throws. That allowed Washington, which shot 8-of-14 (57.1 percent) before cooling down in the second, to built a seven-point lead in the first quarter and the Huskies went into halftime up 29-20.

Iowa's shooting improved in the second half. The Hawkeyes went 7-of-15 (46.7) from the field in the third quarter but failed to chip into the lead because Washington hit six 3-pointers in the quarter and outscored Iowa 22 to 19 to go up 51-39.

The Hawkeyes did outscore Washington 24-19 in the third quarter but only hit one 3-pointer on eight attempts. Plus Washington shot 50 percent (5-of-10) from the field to hold onto its lead in the win.