Iowa women fall to Washington

After struggling from the field in the first half, the Iowa women's basketball team has a better showing in the second half.
But it wasn't enough to erase a nine-point halftime deficit as the Hawkeyes couldn't get enough stops in the second half, either, in a 70-63 loss in Puerto Rico on Saturday.
Iowa falls to 5-2 on the season and Washington improves to 6-1.
Iowa only made seven field goals in the first half, going in 7-of-26 (26.9 percent) and only attempted five free throws. That allowed Washington, which shot 8-of-14 (57.1 percent) before cooling down in the second, to built a seven-point lead in the first quarter and the Huskies went into halftime up 29-20.
Iowa's shooting improved in the second half. The Hawkeyes went 7-of-15 (46.7) from the field in the third quarter but failed to chip into the lead because Washington hit six 3-pointers in the quarter and outscored Iowa 22 to 19 to go up 51-39.
The Hawkeyes did outscore Washington 24-19 in the third quarter but only hit one 3-pointer on eight attempts. Plus Washington shot 50 percent (5-of-10) from the field to hold onto its lead in the win.
Three Hawkeyes finished in double-figures, led by Kathleen Doyle's 17 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals. But Doyle also had seven of Iowa's 19 turnovers. Monika Czinano added 15 points and seven rebounds and Makenzie Meyer had 10 points and five rebounds. Alexis SSevillian had nine points, four assists and three steals.
Iowa returns home to take on Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday at 8 p.m.