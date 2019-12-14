Iowa women handle North Carolina Central

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The Iowa women's basketball team won its 26th consecutive home game on Saturday at the Hawkeyes took down North Carolina Central 102-50.

The 26-straight home wins is third in the country behind only UConn and Baylor.

It is the second 100-point game of the season for the Hawkeyes, who shot a season-high 69.8 percent from the field. Iowa scored 46 points in the paint, 22 points off turnovers and got 43 points from its bench.

Kathleen Doyle, who had nine assists on the day, moved into second place all-time in Iowa in assists. She now has 578 assists in her career.

Two Hawkeyes scored, led by Makenzie Meyer's 19 points. Monika Czinano added 14 points, Doyle had 13 points and Gabbie Marshall scored 11 points.

Iowa only allowed 50 points, making it the lowest score by an opponent this season.

Iowa hosts Drake on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m.

