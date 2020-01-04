Iowa women's basketball prepares for Northwestern's tough defense on Sunday

Three straight games against ranked opponents may be on the horizon, but Northwestern has the full attention of the Iowa women’s basketball team.
The Wildcats handed 12th-ranked Maryland its most lopsided loss since joining the Big Ten on Tuesday, handling the Terrapins 81-58 at about the same time the Hawkeyes were finishing off a school-record 108-point performance in a rout of Illinois on Tuesday.
“Maryland didn’t shoot well and Northwestern’s defense is really, really good,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.
The Hawkeyes will find out just how good the Wildcats are on the defensive end of the court in Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Bluder said Northwestern has built its 12-1 record including a 2-0 start in league play on a foundation of rock-solid defense.
“They play a match-up zone extensively, clogging the middle and challenging the perimeter,’’ Bluder said.
“They go 6-foot-4 and 6-2 in the paint and their guards are 5-10 and 5-11 so they have really good size all around. They do a good job of keeping the ball out of the high post.’’
You have free articles remaining.
The results of that effort are reflected in more than the Wildcats’ record.
Northwestern is giving up just 51.2 points per game, a total that ranks sixth nationally, while limiting opponents to 34.8-percent shooting from the field and 25.8 percent from 3-point range.
“They haven’t made anything easy for anybody,’’ Bluder said, pointing to a Northwestern resume which includes wins at Marquette and Duke as well as a victory over Boston College in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Today’s game opens one of the toughest stretches Iowa (10-3, 1-1) will deal with in its Big Ten schedule.
After visiting Northwestern, the Hawkeyes host Maryland on Thursday and 14th-ranked Indiana on Jan. 12 before traveling to 24th-ranked Minnesota on Jan. 16.
Iowa ranks second in the Big Ten with a scoring average of 81 points per game and a shooting touch of 48.1 percent, but improving a defense which ranks 13th in the conference in scoring and field goal percentage defense will be important.
“Playing good defense is so important on the road where maybe the rims aren’t quite as friendly as they are at home,’’ said Bluder, whose team is giving up 68.9 points and allowing teams to shoot 39.2 percent from the field.
“I think we’re getting better defensively, but we’re still a work in progress. We keep working hard at it every day.’’