Iowa women's basketball rallies back to win for Megan Gustafson

IOWA CITY – Megan Gustafson fought off a couple of tears as she watched a banner with her jersey number, 10, being hoisted to the rafters at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.
“That’s when it hit me. The whole day was busy, but to see that banner unravel and my number go up there, it hit me that this was real,’’ Gustafson said shortly after becoming the second Iowa women’s basketball player ever to have her number retired.
The first consensus national player of the year in Big Ten history was surrounded by family members and former teammates who paid tribute to her record-setting career during a 30-minute ceremony which followed the Hawkeyes’ come-from-behind 74-57 victory over Michigan State.
A crowd of 13,420 – the fourth-largest ever for a Hawkeye women’s home game – joined Gustafson in watching 19th-ranked Iowa overcome an injury to Gustafson’s lineup replacement, Monika Czinano, and outscore the Spartans 28-9 in the fourth quarter to earn the Hawkeyes’ 32nd consecutive home victory.
The win was Iowa’s eighth straight and it moved the Hawkeyes into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten at the midpoint of this year’s conference race.
“It was fun to watch, great seats, but I wanted to suit up and get out there,’’ Gustafson said. “… It was great to see the fight this team showed.’’
Gustafson said she saw the same chemistry at work Sunday as Iowa came from behind to win for a fourth straight game.
The Hawkeyes (17-3, 8-1 Big Ten) needed that after Czinano sprained her right ankle on a drive to the basket in the third quarter and did not return to the game.
Bluder said X-rays showed no broken bones, but the severity of the sprain has not yet been determined.
Michigan State (11-9, 4-5) had used its defensive strength to open a 39-37 lead when Czinano exited after scoring with 6 minutes, 56 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Spartans carried a 48-46 lead into the fourth quarter before a pair of free throws by Makenzie Meyer tied the game at 50-50 and fueled a 26-7 Iowa run over the final 6:07 that included 15 of McKenna Warnock’s game-high 22 points.
Warnock broke a 53-53 tie by hitting two free throws with 4:57 left, then hit a basket and followed a three-point play by Amanda Ollinger with a 3-point basket of her own as the Hawkeyes set a celebratory tone for the ceremony that followed the game.
“We had to win it for Megan, right?’’ Bluder said. “… We played a great fourth quarter and we needed that. Michigan State took us out of our game early with how physical they played, but I felt like we wore them down and with Monika out, McKenna really stepped up.’’