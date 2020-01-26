Iowa women's basketball rallies back to win for Megan Gustafson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gustafson said she saw the same chemistry at work Sunday as Iowa came from behind to win for a fourth straight game.

The Hawkeyes (17-3, 8-1 Big Ten) needed that after Czinano sprained her right ankle on a drive to the basket in the third quarter and did not return to the game.

Bluder said X-rays showed no broken bones, but the severity of the sprain has not yet been determined.

Michigan State (11-9, 4-5) had used its defensive strength to open a 39-37 lead when Czinano exited after scoring with 6 minutes, 56 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Spartans carried a 48-46 lead into the fourth quarter before a pair of free throws by Makenzie Meyer tied the game at 50-50 and fueled a 26-7 Iowa run over the final 6:07 that included 15 of McKenna Warnock’s game-high 22 points.

Warnock broke a 53-53 tie by hitting two free throws with 4:57 left, then hit a basket and followed a three-point play by Amanda Ollinger with a 3-point basket of her own as the Hawkeyes set a celebratory tone for the ceremony that followed the game.

“We had to win it for Megan, right?’’ Bluder said. “… We played a great fourth quarter and we needed that. Michigan State took us out of our game early with how physical they played, but I felt like we wore them down and with Monika out, McKenna really stepped up.’’

