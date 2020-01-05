Iowa women's defense holds Northwestern in check

EVANSVILLE, Illinois -- The Iowa women's basketball team held Northwestern to it's lowest offensive output of the season in a 77-51 victory on Sunday.

Northwestern's previous low for the season with 63 points against Duke on Nov. 17 before Iowa barely allowed the Wildcats to pass the half-century mark.

Iowa improves to 11-3 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten. Northwestern falls to 12-2 overall and suffers its first Big Ten loss of the season at 2-1.

Iowa shot 53.7 percent (29-of-54) int he win and held Northwestern to 35.7 percent (20-of-56) shooting. Iowa also outrebounded Northwestern 38 to 25.

Monika Czinano led four Hawkeyes in double-figures with 21 points and five rebounds and Kathleen Doyle had 15 points and seven assists. McKenna Warnock had 12 points off the bench and for the second-straight game, Amanda Ollinger had a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Makenzie Meyer had nine points, six assists and five rebounds and Alexis Sevillan had four assists.

