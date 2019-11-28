Iowa women score 100 points in win over Towson

The Iowa women's basketball team hit the century mark in its win over Towson on Thursday at the Puerto Rico Clasico as the Hawkeyes took down Towson 100-72.

It was the first time Iowa scored 100 poitns since a win over North Carolina Central on Nov. 17, 2018.

Four Hawkeyes scored in double-digits in the win. Senior Makenzie Meyer led the way as she scored a career-high 29 points. She hit five of her seven 3-point attempts and finished 11-of-15 from the field.

Monika Czinano had 12 points and seven rebounds and she led a Hawkeye effort on the boards that included 41 rebounds.

McKenna Warnock scored 11 points off the bench and Gabbie Marshall had 11 points, four rebounds and three steals off the bench. Kate Martin had seven rebounds off the bench and Amanda Ollinger had six rebounds, four assists adn three blocks.

Iowa plays its last game of the classic on Saturday against Washington at 11 a.m.

