Iowa women upset No. 17 Maryland
View Comments
HAWKEYE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Iowa women upset No. 17 Maryland

{{featured_button_text}}
Kathleen Doyle

Doyle

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa pulled off a major upset, taking down No. 17 Maryland 66-61 on Thursday.

Iowa improves to 12-3 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten, moving past Maryland, which fell to 11-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten.

The Hawkeyes have now won 29 consecutive home games, ranking second in the country only behind Baylor.

It's also the third-straight win over Maryland for Iowa and the first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Three Hawkeyes scored in double-figures, led by Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle, who each scored 20  and 21 points, respectively. Alexis Sevillian added 15 points, which is a season-high.

Amanda Ollinger recorded a career-high eight blocks.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News