Iowa women upset No. 17 Maryland

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa pulled off a major upset, taking down No. 17 Maryland 66-61 on Thursday.
Iowa improves to 12-3 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten, moving past Maryland, which fell to 11-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten.
The Hawkeyes have now won 29 consecutive home games, ranking second in the country only behind Baylor.
It's also the third-straight win over Maryland for Iowa and the first win over a ranked opponent this season.
Three Hawkeyes scored in double-figures, led by Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle, who each scored 20 and 21 points, respectively. Alexis Sevillian added 15 points, which is a season-high.
Amanda Ollinger recorded a career-high eight blocks.