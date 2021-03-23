Iowa women's basketball advances to Sweet 16 with win over Kentucky

“I was feeling my shot early in the first half and when you’re feeling it like that, you’ve got to keep shooting it,’’ Clark said.

She wasn’t the only Hawkeye shooting with confidence.

Iowa scorched the nets at a 60.6-percent clip in the first half, knocking down 20 of its 33 shots.

That effort was complemented by an even better defensive performance.

The Wildcats shot just 21.6 percent in the first two quarters and while she finished with a team-leading 28 points, first-team all-American Rhyne Howard scored just seven points on 1-of-7 shooting in the first half.

“Our defense in the first half was phenomenal,’’ Clark said. “The first half was our best half of the season and overall, it was probably our most complete game on the defensive end.’’

Bluder wasn’t in any mood to dispute that after watching the teamwork that made it all happen on both ends of the floor.

“This is a team that at the beginning of the year, nobody had us receiving votes in the top 25 and we are a young team that will build on this, but right now, I’m just so happy for our players and for our staff,’’ Bluder said.