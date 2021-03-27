Iowa women's basketball learns valuable lesson against UConn in Sweet 16

In a match-up featuring two of the nation’s premier freshmen in Clark and the Huskies’ Paige Bueckers, both struggled initially.

Before ultimately leading four Hawkeyes in double figures with a 21-point game, Clark connected on just 2-of-11 shots from the field in the first half and had just seven points.

Bueckers hit 3-of-6 shots, but collected just six points as Connecticut built a 49-35 halftime lead.

Like Clark, she settled in during the second half and went on to finish with 18 points to help the Huskies finish Iowa’s 20-10 season.

"The fact there was so my hype put on those two kids, part of it was unfair, but it comes with the territory. I get that," Huskies coach Geno Auriemma said. "But like I told the team before the game, in all these matchups of players that get all the hype, it usually comes down to somebody else and something else."

Auriemma sought out Clark following the game, congratulating her on a "crazy good" season.