Iowa women's basketball learns valuable lesson against UConn in Sweet 16

Top-ranked Connecticut simply had too much for the Iowa women’s basketball team to handle Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Too much strength on the boards, too much balance and flow offensively and, at the end, too much tournament-tested savvy, all contributing to the Hawkeyes’ 92-72 loss to the Huskies in the Sweet 16.
"We’re a young team. We’ll be back here," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "That is what I told our team, not to hang their heads. We are extremely young and we will be back."
UConn ended the Hawkeyes' hopes of moving on by pulling away from a 10-point lead with just over five minutes remaining.
In an 80-70 game, the Huskies forced four turnovers on Iowa’s next six possessions and collected baskets following the first two to end any doubt.
A lay-in by Christyn Williams off of an Evina Westbrook steal and a 3-point basket by Anna Makurat left the Hawkeyes in an 85-70 hole with 4 minutes, 22 seconds remaining.
Another lay-in by Williams, who finished with a game-high 27 points, and a jumper by Westbrook extended the Huskies’ lead to 89-70 before Caitlin Clark ended a five-and-a-half minute scoring drought by Iowa with 36 seconds left in the game.
"They did a great job of using the clock and scoring at the end of the shot clock in the final minutes, and we kind of melted down those last four, five minutes," Bluder said. "That’s the disappointing thing. The final score wasn’t indicative of the game."
In a match-up featuring two of the nation’s premier freshmen in Clark and the Huskies’ Paige Bueckers, both struggled initially.
Before ultimately leading four Hawkeyes in double figures with a 21-point game, Clark connected on just 2-of-11 shots from the field in the first half and had just seven points.
Bueckers hit 3-of-6 shots, but collected just six points as Connecticut built a 49-35 halftime lead.
Like Clark, she settled in during the second half and went on to finish with 18 points to help the Huskies finish Iowa’s 20-10 season.
"The fact there was so my hype put on those two kids, part of it was unfair, but it comes with the territory. I get that," Huskies coach Geno Auriemma said. "But like I told the team before the game, in all these matchups of players that get all the hype, it usually comes down to somebody else and something else."
Auriemma sought out Clark following the game, congratulating her on a "crazy good" season.
Clark said the veteran UConn coach told her it was a shame that she and Bueckers had to deal with the hype, telling her, "I could tell you guys were antsy in the first half, which I think is kind of true. I think we felt the pressure, took some poor shots. I think we both calmed down in the second half."
The Hawkeyes found themselves playing from behind throughout much of the game, leading only for 20 seconds after a Gabbie Marshall 3-point basket in the opening minutes of play.
Williams and Westbrook contributed all of the points during a 10-2 run by UConn, which left Iowa down 22-18 after one quarter.
The Huskies hit 12-of-18 shots in the second quarter to extend their lead to double digits before the half and the Hawkeyes came no closer than eight points on two occasions the rest of the game.
By halftime, Connecticut was well on its way to a 42-25 advantage on the boards that included a 14-4 edge in second-chance points created by a 15-7 margin on the offensive glass.
“The offensive rebounds really hurt us,’’ Bluder said. “We did not box out and at times that has been a theme for us all year. We’ve got to get better at it. This gives us a lot of good film to show and work on during the offseason.’’
The Hawkeyes also had a few defensive shortcomings exposed.
The Huskies (27-1) recorded 30 assists on their 40 baskets, moving the ball well and foregoing good shots for better shots, leading Connecticut to a 54.8-percent shooting for the game.
Clark said the game illustrated what Iowa needs to work on if it wants to compete with the strongest programs in the country.
“We really stayed with them, kept fighting, kept knocking down shots,’’ Clark said. “I think if we clean up a few more things, a couple more shots fall down, a couple more things go our way, I think we’re right there, a two-to-four-point game.’’
Clark led a balanced Iowa attack. In addition to her 21, McKenna Warnock matched a season high with 20 points, Monika Czinano finished with 14 and Marshall had 12 while going 4-for-5 from 3-point range.
Bluder praised her team for its growth throughout the season, leading to an 8-3 record and runs to the Big Ten title game and NCAA Sweet 16 in the final weeks of a season that started with no shortage of questions.
“I think it was a hard year as far as the pandemic and testing all the time, having those extra responsibilities, not being able to be together at team functions like we usually are,’’ Bluder said. “I am so proud of our young team for navigating all of that.’’
The success will lead to added expectations as Iowa moves forward, a challenge Clark welcomes.
“I think that is something we can feed off of the next few seasons down the road,’’ Clark said. “I think that’s what we’re going to work on in the offseason, look back, what do we need to improve and then get better at it.’’