Iowa women's basketball moves on with NCAA Tournament win over Central Michigan

SAN ANTONIO – Kate Martin, Tomi Taiwo and McKenna Warnock demonstrated Sunday that Iowa isn’t just a two-player team.
The trio each had their moments in lifting the Hawkeyes to an 87-72 victory over Central Michigan in an opening-round game in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament at the Alamodome.
Martin scored all 13 of her points in the opening quarter, Taiwo bunched all seven of hers together in the second quarter and Warnock scored 11 consecutive points during the third quarter to help Iowa pull away after the Chippewas had pulled within six points.
Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano led the Hawkeyes with 23 points apiece but contributions from throughout the lineup proved to be a difference-making element to Iowa’s success.
“Four players in double figures, that’s what I enjoy,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “Having those extra weapons is so important. People can’t just focus on those two.’’
Iowa hopes to extend its balancing act into a second-round match-up on Tuesday against Kentucky, which moved to 18-8 with a 71-63 win Sunday over Idaho State.
“I didn’t think there were many nerves before the game. I was just anxious and excited to play,’’ said Clark, one of four Hawkeye starters making their NCAA tourney debuts Sunday.
“We came out, shot the ball well, got a win and now we can enjoy the rest of the day.’’
The Hawkeyes’ game tipped off the entire tournament and Bluder believed the 11 a.m. tipoff benefited a young Iowa team.
“We got up, had a pregame meal and played a game. There wasn’t any time for us to sit around and get nervous,’’ Bluder said.
Martin ended any chance of that.
She hit three of four shots she took and was perfect in four free throw attempts in the first quarter, helping Iowa work its way through an early five-point deficit and into a 27-20 lead after the opening quarter.
“Kate got us off to a great start, just what we needed,’’ Bluder said.
Taiwo helped Iowa build a pair of 16-point leads in the second quarter and Warnock dominated in the third after the Chippewas had pulled within a 58-52 score on a Maddy Watters basket with 4 minutes, 26 seconds left in the third.
Warnock finished off her run of 11 straight for Iowa with a pair of free throws and a 3-point basket with 3:03 left in the quarter which sent the Hawkeyes (19-9) on their way to a 65-52 lead after three.
The effort was part of 13-point, 10-rebound game by Warnock, her third consecutive double-double.