Iowa wrestling eager to find midseason measuring stick at Midlands Championships

Abe Assad is like a number of the 22 wrestlers Iowa will send into competition at the Midlands Championships.
The two-day tournament which begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, is a measuring stick of sorts as the Hawkeyes near the midpoint of the season.
“This is an opportunity for me to showcase my skills and see where I am at,’’ said Assad, a freshman 184-pounder who is among five Hawkeyes expected to make their Midlands debut.
“This is a good chance for me to see where I’m at and find out what kind of success I can have in a tournament like this.’’
That, coach Tom Brands said, is only part of the objective.
“If you’re going to the Midlands to just throw your hat in the ring, you’re going for the wrong reason,’’ Brands said. “This is all about being the best you can be one match at time.’’
Brands views the Midlands as a barometer of sorts beyond how wrestlers finish in their weight class.
“It’s a barometer as far as evaluation goes, too, a good chance for coaches to see how guys respond in a tournament situation,’’ Brands said.
Iowa has won the team championship at the Midlands in each of the past six seasons and the Iowa lineup includes a pair of defending champions, Austin DeSanto at 133 pounds and Alex Marinelli at 165. Marinelli also won his weight class in 2017.
You have free articles remaining.
The Iowa lineup will also include another 2017 Midlands winner, 157 champ Michael Kemerer now competing at 174, and two wrestlers who finished second in the tournament a year ago, Spencer Lee at 125 and Max Murin at 141.
Bettendorf’s Paul Glynn will also be among Hawkeye wrestlers competing in the tournament, looking to build off a fifth-place finish at 133 a year ago at the Midlands.
“People are going to see a lot of firepower from our guys. We have two freshmen wrestling. We just have a lot going on from a development standpoint as well,’’ Brands said.
The tournament could have an impact at the two spots in the Hawkeye lineup where Iowa still has ongoing competition for starting roles.
“At 141, it seems like Murin has things under control but don’t tell that to Carter Happel and we’re still looking at things at 184,’’ Brands said, referencing a weight where Nelson Brands and Cash Wilcke continue to compete.
“There’s just a lot of things in play, so this is an important tournament coming up,’’ Brands said.
Assad gets that.
“I still have a long way to go, but I feel like things are headed on the right track. It’s a mindset thing mostly, working to get myself ready for practice every day, understanding what it takes at this level from one day to the next,’’ Assad said.
“This first semester, it has been a lot about strengthening my mind, listening to the things that Tom and Terry (Brands) tell me all the time.’’
In addition to Assad, the Midlands experience will be the first for Aaron Cashman at 125, Gavin Teasdale at 133, Nelson Brands at 184 and Zach Glazier at 197.