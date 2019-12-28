Iowa wrestling eager to find midseason measuring stick at Midlands Championships

Abe Assad is like a number of the 22 wrestlers Iowa will send into competition at the Midlands Championships.

The two-day tournament which begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, is a measuring stick of sorts as the Hawkeyes near the midpoint of the season.

“This is an opportunity for me to showcase my skills and see where I am at,’’ said Assad, a freshman 184-pounder who is among five Hawkeyes expected to make their Midlands debut.

“This is a good chance for me to see where I’m at and find out what kind of success I can have in a tournament like this.’’

That, coach Tom Brands said, is only part of the objective.

“If you’re going to the Midlands to just throw your hat in the ring, you’re going for the wrong reason,’’ Brands said. “This is all about being the best you can be one match at time.’’

Brands views the Midlands as a barometer of sorts beyond how wrestlers finish in their weight class.

“It’s a barometer as far as evaluation goes, too, a good chance for coaches to see how guys respond in a tournament situation,’’ Brands said.