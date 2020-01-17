Iowa wrestling gains optimism heading into Saturday's dual against Nebraska

“I’m looking forward to it. This will be the largest crowd I’ve wrestled in front of,’’ Assadi said. “The Illinois state high school championships are a big deal, but there are several mats going and the crowd is watching different things. I’m excited to get out there in Carver and have everybody on my side. It will be a good experience.’’

Iowa will honor four-time all-American Brandon Sorensen with a bandana giveaway to the first 3,000 fans through the doors at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes will wear the red, white and blue headbands with #SorensenStrong on them as well, showing support for the NCAA finalist who is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“We have these headbands and we’re going to celebrate him. This is somewhat of an embarrassing topic for him anytime he is the focus. I don’t know if he’s real comfortable about that but he’s a part of us,’’ Brands said.

“This isn’t about us thinking of him. This isn’t about anything other than he is a part of us.’’

Brands said Iowa assistant Ryan Morningstar spent part of the day Wednesday with Sorensen, adding, “The numbers are going the way the numbers need to go, which is positive. He’s upbeat.’’

