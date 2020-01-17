Iowa wrestling gains optimism heading into Saturday's dual against Nebraska

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Entering the heart of its dual schedule, the Iowa wrestling team senses the possibilities.
“The staff has done a real good job of putting us in a position to win the national title,’’ Hawkeye 165-pounder Alex Marinelli said.
Iowa last accomplished that in 2010, but a 6-0 start to the dual season and a lineup that includes 10 competitors ranked in the top 10 nationally in their weight class has fueled optimism in the Hawkeye wrestling room.
Spencer Lee at 125 pounds and Pat Lugo at 149 are both the top-ranked wrestlers in their weight class, while Austin DeSanto at 133, Marinelli at 165 and Michael Kemerer at 174 are all ranked second.
Four other Hawkeyes, Max Murin at 141, Kaleb Young at 157, Jacob Warner at 197 and Tony Cassioppi at 285 are all ranked in the top five in at least one poll.
The latest addition to the Hawkeye lineup, freshman Abe Assad at 184, made his debut in the national rankings this week at No. 10 after winning two decisions in his Iowa debut last weekend at Indiana and Purdue.
“We had a great training phase before Indiana, had us ready, and they’re going to keep it going,’’ Marinelli said.
Iowa coach Tom Brands sees that as a necessity.
The Hawkeyes host seventh-ranked Nebraska at 8 p.m. Saturday, then welcome fourth-ranked Ohio State and second-ranked Penn State to Carver-Hawkeye Arena the next two Fridays for 8 p.m. duals.
The Cornhuskers arrive with a 5-1 dual record, the lone blemish a 25-18 loss at Wisconsin last weekend.
You have free articles remaining.
“Nebraska has a team they like a lot and the result this past weekend with Wisconsin has me believing they will try to right the ship against us,’’ Brands said. “They didn’t perform the way they want in Madison. We’ve got to be ready to perform.’’
The Nebraska lineup includes nine top-15 wrestlers, including fifth-ranked Isaiah White at 165 and Taylor Venz at 184.
One of the key early matches figures to be at 141, where the Cornhuskers’ Chad Red is ranked seventh and will face the Hawkeyes’ fifth-ranked Murin.
Red ended Murin’s season in the 2019 NCAA Championships, denying the Hawkeye sophomore a spot on the podium by winning a 4-1 decision in the round of 12.
“He’s a good competitor, but he’s coming into our place for this match and I’m excited for the chance,’’ Murin said. “It should be a good match. He’s got my attention.’’
Assad, whose plans to redshirt this season changed after a runner-up finish while wrestling unattached at the Midlands Championships, will make his Carver-Hawkeye Arena debut against Venz, a junior with an 11-4 record.
“I’m looking forward to it. This will be the largest crowd I’ve wrestled in front of,’’ Assadi said. “The Illinois state high school championships are a big deal, but there are several mats going and the crowd is watching different things. I’m excited to get out there in Carver and have everybody on my side. It will be a good experience.’’
Iowa will honor four-time all-American Brandon Sorensen with a bandana giveaway to the first 3,000 fans through the doors at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Hawkeyes will wear the red, white and blue headbands with #SorensenStrong on them as well, showing support for the NCAA finalist who is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
“We have these headbands and we’re going to celebrate him. This is somewhat of an embarrassing topic for him anytime he is the focus. I don’t know if he’s real comfortable about that but he’s a part of us,’’ Brands said.
“This isn’t about us thinking of him. This isn’t about anything other than he is a part of us.’’
Brands said Iowa assistant Ryan Morningstar spent part of the day Wednesday with Sorensen, adding, “The numbers are going the way the numbers need to go, which is positive. He’s upbeat.’’