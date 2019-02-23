IOWA CITY – There’s nothing lightweight about the challenges awaiting Spencer Lee and Austin DeSanto today.
In a pair of matches between wrestlers ranked in the top five in the nation, Iowa’s 125- and 133-pound starters will likely have the task of starting the third-ranked Hawkeyes off strong in Sunday's 2 p.m. dual at second-ranked Oklahoma State.
“If history is any indication, this thing will probably start at 125,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “John Smith (the Oklahoma State coach) is a purist, not speaking for him, but I suspect that’s where we’ll start. Those two matches are going to go a long way in determining the dual and we love our guys there.’’
There’s a lot to love about the way Lee and DeSanto have dominated this season.
Lee, the defending national champion at 125, is ranked second and takes a 16-1 record into his match against the Cowboys’ fourth-ranked Nick Piccininni, a junior with a 26-0 record.
At 133, DeSanto is ranked third and has a 16-1 record for Iowa. His challenge comes from second-ranked Daton Fix, a redshirt freshman off to a 26-1 start for an Oklahoma State team which shares a 14-0 dual record with Iowa.
Lee and DeSanto have combined to give Iowa bonus points in 25 of their 32 victories this season, recording eight pins, 10 technical falls and seven major decisions.
For DeSanto, the match will be the latest challenge in a season that has been filled with challenges on and off the mat for the Drexel transfer.
“I feel like I’ve learned a lot so far this season, and there is a lot more to learn,’’ DeSanto said. “Every day, I’m learning.’’
The sophomore brings a level of emotion and energy to the mat that has led to post-win celebrations that have cost Iowa a team point in three duals and led to DeSanto being suspended for one dual.
He’s working on channeling that emotion into less-dramatic celebrations without diluting the energy he needs to successfully compete.
“It’s like everything else in this sport, you have to be in control. I’m learning a lot being around this team and being in the (Iowa wrestling) room with these guys,’’ De Santo said.
“I feel like I’ve become a stronger person being around them and that is allowing me to become a stronger competitor, which has been my goal all along.’’
DeSanto will be facing Fix for the first time in his career.
“From what I know, he’s a tough, hard wrestler and it should be exciting,’’ DeSanto said. “He’s a guy people have talked about all the time growing up. He’s like (Rutgers’ Nick) Suriano and Spencer, guys who have always been good. I’ve got to be ready. That’s where it starts.’’
Lee welcomes his test as well.
He wrestled Piccininni twice last season, winning a 10-5 decision in a dual meet at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and pinning him in 3 minutes, 58 seconds in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championships.
“I wrestled hard, I got the ball rolling, scored points and ended up getting the fall,’’ Lee said. “He’s a good opponent.’’
Like DeSanto, Lee looks forward to the opportunity get Iowa off to a strong start in the dual between the tradition-rich programs which have combined for 57 national championships.
“I like being the first match. That’s what it’s like being a ’25 pounder, we’re used to it,’’ Lee said. “It’s kind of routine now and it’s going to be a lot of fun going out there and starting off right for the team. That’s the goal. That’s the plan. That’s what I train for and that’s what the coaches want me to do.’’
DeSanto’s task is to build off of the success that Lee has generated, something that has led Iowa to its unbeaten dual record.
“Momentum is always a good thing and my role is to help create it, keep it going after Spencer wins his match,’’ DeSanto said.