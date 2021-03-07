Iowa wrestling wins Big Ten championship

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Minutes after his team won its second straight Big Ten wrestling championship Sunday, crowning four top seeds as conference champions, Iowa coach Tom Brands was looking for more.

“Let’s do it again. That’s what competition is about. Let’s do it again in St. Louis,’’ Brands said, referencing the site of the upcoming NCAA Championships after watching nine Hawkeyes finish at or above their seeds during the Big Ten Championships.

Iowa’s Spencer Lee, named the Big Ten wrestler of the year after winning his second straight Big Ten title, three-time Big Ten champion Alex Marinelli and first-time Big Ten title winners Jaydin Eierman and Michael Kemerer led the Hawkeyes’ dominant tournament performance.

Iowa piled up 159.5 points, it most in the Big Ten Championships since 1995, and beat runner-up Penn State by 35.5 points. Nebraska finished third with 105.5

The competition was the Hawkeyes’ first since Feb. 7 because of a COVID-related issues within the program but Iowa showed up at the Bryce Jordan Center ready to compete.

“It doesn’t matter where it is or what it is, when you get the chance to compete, you have to show up ready to go,’’ Lee said.