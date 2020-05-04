Iowa's Chris Doyle doesn't believe players should be rushed back

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Safety and wellness of the participants should guide how a return to competition is structured for college football teams.

As players train on their own and uncertainty remains surrounding when on-campus work will resume, Iowa strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle said players should not be rushed back into game action.

“The steeper the curve as far as getting back to training, the more risk involved,’’ Doyle said last week during a video conference.

Doyle echoed Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz in suggesting that eight weeks of preparation – four designated for strength and conditioning work and four for preseason practices – is optimal.

Ferentz said in a video conference last month that six weeks is doable, but he is hopeful for two additional weeks as well.

“I remain hopeful that whenever they set the date for the start of the season, we’ll have at least eight weeks to try to get our team pulled together and some semblance of game readiness,’’ Ferentz said. “Four weeks specifically for the strength and conditioning staff and then four weeks more in football mode.’’

But a return to competition and the day-to-day work preceding that point in time is only part of the equation.