Iowa's Chris Doyle doesn't believe players should be rushed back

Safety and wellness of the participants should guide how a return to competition is structured for college football teams.
As players train on their own and uncertainty remains surrounding when on-campus work will resume, Iowa strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle said players should not be rushed back into game action.
“The steeper the curve as far as getting back to training, the more risk involved,’’ Doyle said last week during a video conference.
Doyle echoed Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz in suggesting that eight weeks of preparation – four designated for strength and conditioning work and four for preseason practices – is optimal.
Ferentz said in a video conference last month that six weeks is doable, but he is hopeful for two additional weeks as well.
“I remain hopeful that whenever they set the date for the start of the season, we’ll have at least eight weeks to try to get our team pulled together and some semblance of game readiness,’’ Ferentz said. “Four weeks specifically for the strength and conditioning staff and then four weeks more in football mode.’’
But a return to competition and the day-to-day work preceding that point in time is only part of the equation.
Doyle said safety concerns include making certain that weight rooms, locker rooms and training areas remain clean to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus which has halted all team activities throughout college football since mid-March.
“We’re going to need to address some things from a hygiene perspective,’’ Doyle said. “There will be some unique challenges there when you bring a number of guys into a locker room or a weight room.’’
Doyle said a number of possible scenarios remain in the discussion stage, including the possibility of training taking place in small-group settings.
“Certainly, there will be janitorial staff available immediately upon completion of workouts,’’ he said. “We’re going to need a really thorough plan, which we’re currently working on.’’
Sports medicine personnel and coaches are involved in those conversations, designing return-to-play and return-to-training protocols.
“This is something we take very, very seriously, the safety and wellness of our athletes. That will be at the forefront of our minds as we plan and we’ll certainly follow the directions of the experts in the medical community as to how we go about it,’’ Doyle said.
College administrators have discussed multiple scenarios for the upcoming season, including the possibilities of a delayed start or shifting the entire 2020 schedule into a spring schedule beginning in February.
Ferentz said during a video conference that he would see no problem with a late-starting season running through late December.
He had more concerns and plenty of questions about a spring season that would be followed just months later by the regularly-scheduled 2021 season.
Doyle shares those concerns, included the absence of needed recovery time from the end of one season to the beginning of another.
“The challenges would exist there when you’re looking at 18-to-22-year-old athletes playing two full seasons in a very short window of time,’’ Doyle said. “That’s concerning. Typically, we play 12, 13 games in a 12-month period. You’re talking about doubling that.’’
He said cutting training time in half and doubling the exposure to competition only adds to potential risk.
That is among areas of discussion as how the 2020 football season might be structured remains an unknown.
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren suggested Monday that the next six-to-eight weeks will be “paramount’’ in determining if the season will begin on time in early September.
“There are some states opening up, even as early as today, and we’ll be watching closely,’’ Warren said in an interview with the Big Ten Network. “Are the COVID-19 incidents, are they spiking, are they stable, are they going down?’’
He said safety of all involved parties will be at the core of any decision he makes and conversations will include discussions with administrators, coaches and student-athletes will be a factor into the outcome.
“I think as we get into the early part of June we’ll be in a position that we’ll be able to make tangible decisions,’’ Warren said, adding that he preferred to avoid any speculation on possibilities.
While a lot remains fluid there are some knowns.
The Big Ten on Monday announced an extension of its previous suspension of all organized team activities for intercollegiate programs through June 1 because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The previous suspension which prohibits everything from individual and small group workouts to full team activities has been in place since March 13 and has now been extended twice.
It is an additional measure to the previously announced cancellation of athletic competitions for the remainder of the current academic year and a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities.
In a statement, the Big Ten indicated the suspension would be re-evaluated on June 1.
