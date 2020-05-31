Iowa's Gary Barta, College Football Playoff committee faces unprecedented task

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Time remains on Gary Barta’s side.

The Iowa director of athletics was named earlier this year as the chair of the selection committee for the College Football Playoff, a challenge in any season but one which may become even more complicated in 2020.

With the COVID-19 pandemic creating all sorts of possible scenarios about just what the upcoming college football season may look like, the 13-member committee Barta leads may face an unprecedented task.

Asked during a video conference on Thursday about how the committee might handle the possibility of judging a team that might play a full schedule against another that ends up with a limited schedule because of the health crisis, Barta said the fundamental foundation of forming the four-team playoff field will remain unchanged.

“As you know, there’s a list of principles that the board created when the (College Football Playoff) was put together. Those principles are still going to guiding the decisions and the goal remains unchanged,’’ Barta said.