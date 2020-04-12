Iowa's Gary Barta said spring sports decision to carry a $500,000 price tag

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said the NCAA’s decision to extend eligibility for spring sports athletes who had their seasons end by concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic has created "a very complicated situation."
During a video conference Thursday, Barta said the decision will likely carry around a $500,000 price tag for the Iowa athletics department.
Those added costs include additional scholarship dollars and the expenses resulting for expanded roster sizes for the 2021 spring sports season, costs that come at a time when there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding budget matters for the upcoming fiscal year.
"It has some potential challenges," Barta said.
Barta believes that Iowa has somewhere between 25-35 seniors in spring sports who are considering a return next spring.
He bases that belief on discussions he has had with the coaches in the Hawkeyes’ spring sports programs, men’s and women’s track, tennis and golf, baseball, softball and rowing.
Nearly all spring sports athletes at Iowa are on partial scholarships.
The NCAA did not require schools which have seniors returning for the additional year to fund their scholarships at the same level.
Barta said at Iowa, coaches will have significant input in that area.
He said no underclassmen will have their amount of scholarship aid impacted by the situation and that returning seniors have at this point received no promises about if or how much scholarship assistance will be available.
“There will be and have been some tough discussions between coaches at their student-athletes. Those impacted, along with their families, will have to talk through some things,’’ Barta said.
“There are some seniors who will be receiving their degree and will want to move on to the next phase of their lives. For others, the additional two semesters may allow them to complete their education.’’
With a spending freeze in place within the athletic department, Barta said it will likely be up to coaches in the individual sports to figure out ways to stay within their budgetary limits.
He said he could envision some programs attempting to fundraise to cover additional costs, while he said others may be able to trim dollars from other areas of their operating budgets to cover the temporary additional scholarship costs.
Iowa’s self-supporting athletics department pays the university for scholarship costs of all of its student-athletes, currently at an annual cost of $13-14 million per year.
The NCAA left how to deal with the extra year of eligibility work in the laps of its member schools.
While Iowa will attempt to find ways to facilitate that, Wisconsin won’t be allowing its seniors to return in 2021.
“What we tried to do was encourage our seniors to go ahead and, if you’re going to graduate, graduate and move on with your life,’’ the Wisconsin State Journal reported that Wisconsin director of athletics Barry Alvarez said during a monthly radio show on WIBA-AM.
“We appreciate everything you have done, but move forward. The future is in question and we can’t promise you anything.’’
Alvarez said that the NCAA overreacted by restoring that year of eligibility.
The organization’s Division I Council on March 30 approved the extension of eligibility for those impacted athletes, moving forward with a committee proposal issued almost immediately after programs were halted suggesting that it was the right thing to do.
Barta said he gets the sentiment.
“It was an emotionally-handled situation by the NCAA to allow them to come back, but it is a very complex situation in a lot of ways,’’ Barta said.
Beyond the dollars involved, Barta points to rosters that have been built around anticipation of this year’s seniors completing their eligibility.
“There are juniors and sophomores who envisioned increased opportunities to compete. There are incoming student-athletes who signed based on the belief that a position would be available,’’ Barta said. “There are a lot of factors involved.’’
