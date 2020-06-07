Iowa's Kirk Ferentz 'broadsided' by claims, promises change

An eye-opening 48 hours filled with conversations with many former Iowa football players has coach Kirk Ferentz convinced that things must change.
Ferentz said during a 45-minute video conference Sunday that some of the stories he has heard about experiences those players have had during their time at Iowa have been difficult to hear, but necessary.
“I’m very, very sorry for any hardships that any of the players have endured. If they didn’t feel safe to speak freely, that’s certainly something I feel very regretful about,’’ Ferentz said.
“Their anger and frustrations have been noted, and we intend to move forward to improve things.’’
The Iowa coach said he was “broadsided’’ by what he read and heard Friday evening shortly after former Hawkeyes went on social media and offered their own examples of racial disparities within the Hawkeye program.
Ferentz said calls to former players began shortly after he learned of what was being said and in the two days since, he said he has reached out to a number of former Iowa players.
Some of the stories have been surprising. Others have been disturbing.
All have included a shared passion for wanting what is best for the Hawkeye program in the future.
“There has been a lot of communication from players, both black and white, in an effort to see how we can move forward and I want to assure the players that their voices have been heard,’’ Ferentz said.
The dean of NCAA Division I college football coaches, preparing for his 22nd season at Iowa, said he expects to reach out to additional players in upcoming days.
Ferentz added he wants to learn as much as he can from as many people as possible before making any judgments.
Iowa has placed Chris Doyle on paid administrative leave after many complaints of former players centered on the words and actions of the leader of Iowa’s strength and conditioning program and director of athletics Gary Barta said an independent external review will work to determine just what took place.
Ferentz has talked with Doyle and has talked with players about their experiences with Doyle. He said those discussions will continue.
“I owe it to Chris and I owe it to our players to investigate,’’ Ferentz said.
Hawkeye assistants Brian Ferentz and Phil Parker were also singled out by players for having made insensitive remarks as well but only Doyle was placed on leave.
By university policy, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz reports to Barta and not Kirk Ferentz. The head coach said Brian Ferentz was not placed on leave because “the level of the comments regarding the two are very different from my perspective.’’
He added that some of the issues that have been raised by players were dealt with in the past at the time they occurred.
“Ultimately, I’ve got to make judgment and I can assure you the judgments I make are based on people,’’ Ferentz said. “Overall, if we are not committed to helping the team, helping our players feel good when they’re in the building, when they’re out of the building and 10 years removed, then every one of those is a failure.’’
Ferentz announced Saturday the formation of advisory committee to facilitate change within the program, surveying where things are now and where they need to go to create a better environment.
Sunday, he announced that longtime Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Mike Daniels had agreed to chair the committee that will be made up of current and former players as well as department staff.
Daniels has been among players who have been critical of racial inequities within the program.
In talking with former players, Ferentz said he has learned that he must become more proactive in asking questions, “hard questions, not only of our current players but also former players.’’
While exit interviews do take place, he said the program must do a better job of self-scouting how it has performed from a player-experience standpoint after players have left campus.
“We don’t want people to leave and not feel like this was a good experience,’’ Ferentz said. “I never want them to feel like they weren’t treated with the great respect that they deserve.’’
Ferentz concedes that being a part of the Hawkeye program “is demanding,’’ and he believes that is among the reasons it has been successful over the long haul..
“There is a difference between demanding and demeaning and to do things that are demeaning to our players, that is not acceptable,’’ Ferentz said.
He said his program has evolved in recent years, easing restrictions a year ago that prohibited players from wearing caps, earrings and hoodies in the Iowa football complex.
The day before things erupted on Twitter on Friday, Hawkeye players had been told that longstanding rules prohibiting players from participating in social media while in the program had been changed.
That change came at the request of two Hawkeyes, one veteran and one first-year player, who had sought the opportunity to participate in the ongoing national discussion about racial inequalities and justice.
“I am proud that they called and came in to talk,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s an important time in our nation’s history and it’s important for them to be part of that conversation.’’
Ferentz said his conversations have included asking former Hawkeyes about his role in all of this.
“I did ask multiple players if they feel like I’m part of the problem or if we can’t move forward with me here. Then, I appreciate that feedback,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s not what I’ve heard thus far.’’
But, Ferentz said he knows in the days and weeks moving forward part of his job will include helping facilitate change.
“Clearly there’s not enough candid conversation or the players haven’t felt safe enough to visit and give me feedback,’’ Ferentz said. “We’re committed to starting that hard work.’’
