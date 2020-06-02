Iowa's Kirk Ferentz speaks out against racism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Heartbroken. Frustrated. Angry.

Kirk Ferentz uses those words to describe the emotions he felt as he watched a “brutal and painful’’ video of a helpless George Floyd laying on the ground last week in Minneapolis, handcuffed and the feeling the pressure of a police officer kneeling on his neck.

The lack of action by three officers who watched the scene unfold and chose to do nothing in a situation which led to Floyd’s death was labeled “maddening’’ by the 22nd-year Iowa football coach as he began an electronic team meeting Monday by discussing what transpired then and in the days since.

Ferentz joined others in the Iowa athletic department and over 60 of his peers from across the country in speaking out against racism and police brutality.

After sharing initial thoughts in a voicemail sent to his players on Saturday, Ferentz spoke further with his team and their families Monday before Iowa released a transcript of his comments Tuesday on Twitter.

“Some of you have commented that I haven’t had anything posted on our social media channels yet. That is deliberate,’’ Ferentz said. “I want my first conversations about this to be with you and your families. Then it can be shared with the outside world. But you are always my first priority.’’