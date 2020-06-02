Iowa's Kirk Ferentz speaks out against racism

Heartbroken. Frustrated. Angry.
Kirk Ferentz uses those words to describe the emotions he felt as he watched a “brutal and painful’’ video of a helpless George Floyd laying on the ground last week in Minneapolis, handcuffed and the feeling the pressure of a police officer kneeling on his neck.
The lack of action by three officers who watched the scene unfold and chose to do nothing in a situation which led to Floyd’s death was labeled “maddening’’ by the 22nd-year Iowa football coach as he began an electronic team meeting Monday by discussing what transpired then and in the days since.
Ferentz joined others in the Iowa athletic department and over 60 of his peers from across the country in speaking out against racism and police brutality.
After sharing initial thoughts in a voicemail sent to his players on Saturday, Ferentz spoke further with his team and their families Monday before Iowa released a transcript of his comments Tuesday on Twitter.
“Some of you have commented that I haven’t had anything posted on our social media channels yet. That is deliberate,’’ Ferentz said. “I want my first conversations about this to be with you and your families. Then it can be shared with the outside world. But you are always my first priority.’’
Ferentz followed up the thoughts he shared with his team by sending them all an email with his thoughts and encouraging them to share them with their parents, family and friends if they chose to do so.
He went to describe the scene he had watched on video.
“It is brutal and painful. It’s heartbreaking. And the lack of action by the other officers is maddening and makes them complicit,’’ Ferentz said. “George Floyd’s death sparked outrage and calls for change nationwide. You can’t be human and not be affected by that video. I’m sure many of you felt the same way I did – heartbroken, frustrated, angry.’’
Ferentz went on to say that after generations of racial strife, discrimination, resentment and mistrust that there should be better relationships when it comes to race, adding the week’s happenings illustrate that work remains.
“I am a white football coach. I cannot begin to imagine what it is like to be pulled over for driving while black or to have people cross the street because they don’t want to walk alongside of you,’’ Ferentz said.
“But some of your coaches have shared that experience. I know it is real and it happens.’’
Ferentz said change will be a collaborative endeavor, needing the effort of everyone.
“As a team, we can help lead it,’’ Ferentz said. “Here is how we’re going to make an impact. In this time of such anguish and emotion, we are going to be better listeners. Not just hearing from others but listening and trying our best to understand where another opinion is coming from.’’
Ferentz said that is at the core of what he has always believed the program he leads should be about.
“In our program, we talk about preparing to be the best. Here’s the truth. That’s not just as a player on a Saturday. We’re all here to prepare you to be the best version of yourself, teaching all of you – our players – how to be an impactful member of society,’’ Ferentz said.
He concluded by saying that as the nation and community deals with painful times, one of the strongest traits of leadership is an ability to listen and to learn.
“In our program we will use this time to listen, understand and grow as individuals and as a team,’’ Ferentz said. “Change will begin with us.’’
WHAT THEY SAID
Administrators and coaches of athletic programs across the country have spoken out in recent days following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
Here are some thoughts they have shared:
“As someone who is in a unique position to coach and mentor young men from all walks of life, I am particularly angered for my student-athletes of color. We live in a country where everyday life poses a risk to them. I worry about their well-being, both physical and emotional.
“Positive change only takes place through action. We must respect and support one another to help build a better future.’’
—Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery
“What I have always loved about the sport of football is it gives lessons that are a small microcosm for life. Coaches and players of all races, ethnicities, religions and upbringing coming together as one. We get to grow together, learn from each other, respect each other, and love one another for a common purpose. The lessons we learn better us and who we become.
“As a society today is the time to look at this approach. It is time for change and the ability to come together as one.’’
—Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell
“It’s time for a change. It’s time for all of us to unite together to bring awareness and to bring to light all of the racial injustices that we are all are witnesses to in our country today. We all need to be better. We all need to do better. We all need to be there for each other. We all need to take a stand. The current racial climate is unacceptable.’’
—Iowa State basketball coach Steve Prohm
