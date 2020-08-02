Iowa's Luka Garza announces he's returning for senior season

Luka Garza pretty much knew this was what he was going to do all along.
There were a few momentary doubts as COVID-19 made its way around the country over the past few months, but he said he never really gave too much consideration to not playing one more year of college basketball.
The record-setting center for Iowa’s basketball team made it official Sunday, announcing that he will pull out of the NBA draft and return to the Hawkeyes for what he hopes will be a glorious senior season.
“It’s been really strange and really difficult, especially with COVID-19,’’ Garza admitted in a Zoom conference with a few dozen reporters. “That added a lot of uncertainty to what I had to decide. But at the end of the day, I felt very confident that I wanted to come back and finish my career at the University of Iowa.
“I love this place too much to leave it,'' he added.
Garza said the fact that the Hawkeyes have a majority of their team returning from a 20-11 season and have a chance to possibly contend for a national title weighed heavily into his decision.
“We had a couple of practices before we got shut down and just feeling what that team was like, it felt like a team that would be something special and it would be the best team that I’ve ever played for, possibly one of the best teams Iowa has ever had,’’ he said. “That was a very determining factor for me.’’
He said he has received assurances from conversations he has had that there will be some sort of college basketball season in spite of the pandemic and he knew he would regret missing out on that.
“I didn’t want to make a decision based on an unknown,’’ he said. “If I had left based on there not being a season and I would have had to watch the team play without me, then I would have been upset and regretted that decision … Whatever happens, I made the right decision and I won’t regret it.’’
Garza added that he also felt an obligation to Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, calling his choice to play at Iowa the best decision of his life.
“Coach McCaffery saw something in me that a lot of other coaches didn’t see and he took a chance on me,’’ Garza said. “I feel like he’s done so much for me in my career that I think it wouldn’t be right to not finish what I started here.’’
Needless to say, McCaffery and Iowa’s players were pleased with Garza’s decision.
“It goes back to his relationship with his brothers, the players on this team,’’ McCaffery said. “I think that bond is really why he ended up making the decision that he made.’’
Junior forward Joe Wieskamp said Garza’s leadership qualities both on and off the court are as vital to the Hawkeyes as his scoring and rebounding.
“He’s constantly communicating with guys and motivating guys to get in the gym,’’ Wieskamp said. “I think just having his presence in the locker room with his experience … We’re a pretty veteran team but it’s good to have his leadership back.’’
Garza had a breakout junior season last winter, averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He scored 20 or more points in 16 consecutive conference games, became the first Iowa player in 52 years to be named Big Ten player of the year and won six different national player of the year awards.
Despite that, he was not projected by most experts to be selected in the NBA draft and with the presence of the pandemic, he did not have the opportunity to improve his stock in the NBA combine or in individual workouts with teams.
McCaffery said NBA scouts were very impressed with Garza in video conversations he had with them and he is certain that Garza would have greatly improved his draft stock had he been able to go through workouts.
Garza said he still thought he might have been drafted and he definitely had several opportunities to play professionally in Europe.
“But I felt like the teams that liked me this year will still like me next year,’’ he said.
Garza said he finalized his decision during a phone call with his father, Frank, on Wednesday. He decided to sleep on it but woke up Thursday more convinced than ever that he wanted to play one more season in college.
He told McCaffery that in a phone call Friday night, told a few of his roommates Saturday and informed the rest of the Iowa team on a Zoom call late Sunday morning, shortly before speaking to reporters.
But just to keep people on the edge of their seats, teammate Connor McCaffery posted a message on Twitter at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, saying: “Hawk nation please just respect his decision.’’
Connor said Garza actually encouraged him to post what he did just to “mess’’ with people who were saying “pretty insane’’ things on social media.
“Luka was like ‘Dude, you should do it,’’’ Connor said. “That’s kind of why I did it, to try to get a little bit of a reaction, play with people a little bit, but I didn’t want to give anything away either.’’
In truth, Garza never really gave too much consideration to staying in the draft. After meticulously looking at all the options, and talking to dozens of people close to him, he knew what he had to do.
“I knew the opportunities I had and we had it all laid out, and it just wasn’t enough for me to leave,’’ he said. “There were some good opportunities on the table but for me, it just wouldn’t have felt right. I wanted to come back and make sure I was part of something special.’’
