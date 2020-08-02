Iowa's Luka Garza announces he's returning for senior season

“He’s constantly communicating with guys and motivating guys to get in the gym,’’ Wieskamp said. “I think just having his presence in the locker room with his experience … We’re a pretty veteran team but it’s good to have his leadership back.’’

Garza had a breakout junior season last winter, averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He scored 20 or more points in 16 consecutive conference games, became the first Iowa player in 52 years to be named Big Ten player of the year and won six different national player of the year awards.

Despite that, he was not projected by most experts to be selected in the NBA draft and with the presence of the pandemic, he did not have the opportunity to improve his stock in the NBA combine or in individual workouts with teams.

McCaffery said NBA scouts were very impressed with Garza in video conversations he had with them and he is certain that Garza would have greatly improved his draft stock had he been able to go through workouts.

Garza said he still thought he might have been drafted and he definitely had several opportunities to play professionally in Europe.

“But I felt like the teams that liked me this year will still like me next year,’’ he said.