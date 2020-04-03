Iowa's Luka Garza has followed in the footsteps of Megan Gustafson

When Luka Garza first arrived at the University of Iowa, he immediately wanted to go to the gym and start working out.
If you know Garza, that’s not surprising. The Hawkeyes’ 6-foot-11 junior is constantly working on his game, always tinkering, relentlessly striving to do everything better.
On his very first trip to the Hawkeyes’ practice facility, he noticed a tall, dark-haired female player also working out, doing many of the same drills he was doing.
It was Megan Gustafson, whose post moves and aggressive approach earned her the Naismith Trophy as the national player of the year in women’s college basketball last season.
Garza had the chance to win the same award for the men's game. The Atlanta Tipoff Club had Garza as one of the finalists for ther Naismith award, which was given to Dayton's Obi Toppin on Friday.
Garza, who broke Iowa’s single-season scoring record and finished the season with 16 consecutive 20-point games, has gotten to this point with an approach similar to that of Gustafson.
He said what he saw from her three years ago in the practice gym was “ultimately impressive.’’
She was doing the Mikan drill, named for 1950s NBA superstar George Mikan, who developed footwork and the ability to score around the basket by shooting layups for hours, constantly alternating between the left and right hands.
Garza had been doing it for years.
“She was always the one I would see doing Mikan drills and things like that,’’ Garza said of Gustafson. “I’ve seen a lot of players go to the gym to work out but the workouts she was doing, what she was doing, how she was doing it, it was just stuff that kind of reminded me of the way I grew up doing the Mikan.
“I hadn’t really seen anyone who was doing all that stuff and it was just really impressive to me. So it was no surprise when I saw her start to dominate her junior year and obviously her senior year she was so impressive.’’
Garza’s Iowa career has followed a very similar path to that of Gustafson. Both started right away as freshmen but deferred somewhat to more experienced players in the beginning.
Both improved as sophomores, then had extraordinary breakout seasons as juniors. Gustafson averaged 25.7 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, Garza 23.9 and 9.8.
Gustafson followed that with an even more spectacular senior season in which she averaged 27.8 points and 13.4 rebounds per game and had 33 double-doubles.
It remains to be seen whether Garza even will stay around for his senior season.
He was delighted to see Gustafson win the Naismith last year. It’s almost as if it validated what he was doing himself.
“It was just a tribute to her and her hard work,’’ he said.
If possible, Garza may have worked even harder on his game than Gustafson.
Even though the college basketball season was abruptly ended 2½ weeks ago by the coronavirus, Garza continues to grind away.
His father, Frank, posts videos on Twitter nearly every day of Luka doing various drills back home in the Washington D.C. area, sometimes with Maryland players Darryll Morsell and Josh Tomaic.
Most of the workouts so far have involved shooting and ballhandling, but Garza said he also will do things in the offseason to try to upgrade his speed and athleticism.
“It’s always been my weakness, my athleticism,’’ he said. “I’ve worked as hard as I can to manage the God-given abilities I was given so I think I’ve always tried to improve myself in that area. It was a focus of mine. When I get to the off-season, a lot of my workouts are on the track, 100s, 200s, 400s, stuff like that ... It is something I’ve always tried to work on because that’s the limitation of how far I can go is how good I can make myself athletically.’’
Garza already has reeled in more than his share of awards this postseason.
He was named the Big Ten player of the year and the district player of the year, has made the first team of every All-America team and has won at least five national player of the year honors. He added the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award.
There have been four other national player of the year awards that he did not win. Dayton sophomore Obi Toppin has won three and Oregon senior Payton Pritchard won the other one.
The Wooden Award will come out a week from Friday.
