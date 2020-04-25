Iowa's Nate Stanley, Geno Stone taken in Saturday session of NFL Draft

Maybe the only place Nate Stanley talks trash is in the QB room with a dry-erase marker in his hand and a whiteboard in front of him.
The Menomonie, Wis., native spent four years as Iowa’s quarterback and maybe his most famous pass is passing on enjoying the nightlife in downtown Iowa City. We do know he talked trash in practice.
During a camp practice in 2018, Stanley threw a TD pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson and then proceeded to get in safety Jake Gervase’s face and let him know. Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia, who was drafted in the third round Friday by the Denver Broncos, said Stanley and Gervase are good friends.
“So, Nate threw one to T.J. (Hockenson) in the end zone and he runs right up to Jake and is all in his face,” Ojemudia said. “You see it sometimes in games when he makes big throws. He’s a killer. We’re behind him and we trust him. We love seeing that killer instinct out of him. It gives us more energy.”
At the combine, Stanley slid this quip into a question about football IQ.
“I feel like I can explain everything in great detail, which helps me and shows the coaches, ‘Hey I know what I’m talking about. I know football,’” Stanley said. “More so than just, ‘Hey, you get field pressure, run away from it.’ I feel like I can explain things very well and that helps me a lot with these teams.”
That’s a football nerd beatdown right there. Stanley will have a chance to administer a few more of those.
With the 244th pick Saturday, Stanley went to the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round. In that slot, Stanley is looking at a $2.7 million, four-year deal with a $77,500 signing bonus.
Coincidentally, Stanley’s hometown is just an hour and nine minutes from Minneapolis.
Iowa was 27-12 in Stanley’s three seasons as starting quarterback. The 6-4, 243-pounder passed for 2,951 yards with 16 touchdowns in 2019. He ranks second in career passing touchdowns (68), career passing yards (8,302), career completions (673) and career pass attempts (1,155), and third in career total offense (8,198).
Stanley also was a three-time team captain for the Hawkeyes.
“He can make every throw on the field,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on the draft telecast. “He’s got a big, strong, powerful arm.”
Baltimore selects Stone
So, Geno Stone had to wait to hear his name picked in the NFL Draft. It got into the seventh round Saturday before the Hawkeye safety heard his name.
The Baltimore Ravens picked the 5-10, 210-pound safety with the 219th pick.
So, Stone came to Iowa from New Castle, Pa., with an impressive 22 offers, including Harvard and Yale. There wasn’t much interest from the Power 5. Michigan State thought it had an opening and talked to Stone about a visit. It didn’t happen and that made him double down on his first choice, which was Akron. Even Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz wondered if Stone “robbed a bank” because so many Power 5 programs didn’t take a look.
After a late offer and a long drive to Iowa City, Stone picked the Hawkeyes.
So yes, Stone had to wait until the seventh round. And that’s OK, he’s had plenty of practice brushing off doubt.
Part of the highlight package the draft telecast played for Stone was his pick-6 at Penn State in 2018. Of course, the “Penn State passed on Stone” storyline made an appearance.
So yeah, seventh round. Stone is used to coming in low and leaving on a high.
At the combine in February, Stone talked about the Iowa coach who helped him and a lot of Hawkeyes defensive backs into the draft, defensive coordinator/secondary coach Phil Parker.
“As a defensive back, coach Parker really gets all the underappreciated defensive backs and turns them into some gems,” Stone said. “You look at from anyone from Bob Sanders all the way up to Amani Hooker from last year. There you saw guys people really never thought about in the recruiting process and coach Parker took them.”
