Iowa's Nate Stanley, Geno Stone taken in Saturday session of NFL Draft

Maybe the only place Nate Stanley talks trash is in the QB room with a dry-erase marker in his hand and a whiteboard in front of him.

The Menomonie, Wis., native spent four years as Iowa’s quarterback and maybe his most famous pass is passing on enjoying the nightlife in downtown Iowa City. We do know he talked trash in practice.

During a camp practice in 2018, Stanley threw a TD pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson and then proceeded to get in safety Jake Gervase’s face and let him know. Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia, who was drafted in the third round Friday by the Denver Broncos, said Stanley and Gervase are good friends.

“So, Nate threw one to T.J. (Hockenson) in the end zone and he runs right up to Jake and is all in his face,” Ojemudia said. “You see it sometimes in games when he makes big throws. He’s a killer. We’re behind him and we trust him. We love seeing that killer instinct out of him. It gives us more energy.”

At the combine, Stanley slid this quip into a question about football IQ.