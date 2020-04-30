Iowa's Spencer Lee named AAU Sullivan Award recipient

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Spencer Lee got caught in the best way imaginable Wednesday night.

The Iowa wrestler was named as a co-recipient of the 90th AAU James E. Sullivan Award, sharing recognition as the top amateur athlete in the nation with Oregon women’s basketball player Sabrina Ionescu.

“I’m kind of shocked. Just being mentioned with these athletes is an incredible honor. I just thought I was here for the ride,’’ Lee said after it was announced that he and the record-setting Ionescu had been chosen from a group of 10 finalists.

“I haven’t even won the Olympics yet. To win this, I did not expect it. I’m honored. I’m humbled.’’

It marked just the third time in the award’s history that co-winners were selected for the honor presented to an athlete who has demonstrated leadership, character and sportsmanship in addition to having athletic success.

Lee earned the recognition following a dominant year on the mat.

He won his second 125-pound NCAA championship for the Hawkeyes in 2019 and qualified for the United States Olympic Trials by dominating the field at the USA Wrestling Senior Nationals in December.