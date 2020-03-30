Iowa's Spencer Lee wins Dan Hodge Trophy

On the mat and at the ballot box, Spencer Lee left little doubt.
Denied an opportunity to chase his third straight national title when the NCAA Championships were canceled earlier this month, the Iowa junior was recognized Monday as the most dominant competitor in college wrestling when he was named as the recipient of the 2020 Dan Hodge Trophy.
Lee claimed 52 of the 57 first-place votes from the Hodge Trophy committee, mirroring work that saw the 125-pounder outscore his opponents 234-18 during an 18-0 season for the top-ranked Hawkeyes.
“I couldn’t win my third national title, but this was a silver lining throughout all these crazy times,’’ Lee said in a teleconference, calling the honor “the next best thing’’ to being able to add to his collection of NCAA championships.
Lee’s 52 first-place votes were 49 more than the runner-up, Kellen Moore. The Ohio State senior finished 27-0 at 197 pounds.
Ryan Deakin, a 157-pound junior who finished 21-0 for Northwestern, and Stanford 165-pounder Shane Griffith, a redshirt freshman who went 28-0, each received one first-place vote among a group of eight finalists for the honor considered the equivalent of the Heisman Trophy in wrestling and presented annually since 1995.
Lee is the third Hawkeye to win the Hodge Trophy, following Mark Ironside in 1998 and Brent Metcalf in 2008, and he did so following one of the most dominant seasons ever by an Iowa wrestler.
The Murrysville, Pa., native scored bonus points in 17 of his matches and saw just four matches go the entire seven minutes.
His bonus-point rate of 94.4 percent was the single best by a Hodge Trophy winner since Iowa State’s Cael Sanderson had a 95-percent rate in 2002, the third year Sanderson won the award.
For Iowa, Lee recorded four first-period pins and won nine times by technical fall.
You have free articles remaining.
He averaged a nation-leading five teams points per match during a season which saw him win his first Big Ten championship and earn Big Ten wrestler of the year recognition.
“This is a unique Hodge Trophy because of the lopsided point differential. When you talk about 234 points to 18, that has got to be unprecedented,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said.
“When you look at a guy who can dominate by taking you down, letting you up and taking you down, that is one thing. But to get on top of a guy and score 17 straight points in two-and-a-half minutes, that is a whole different animal.’’
Criteria for the Hodge Trophy included a wrestler’s record, pin total, dominance, quality of competition, sportsmanship, citizenship and heart.
In addition to earning the honor named after an Oklahoma wrestler who did not allow a takedown during an unbeaten college career, Lee was also named Monday as the national collegiate wrestler of the year by the website InterMat.
“There are ways to distance yourself from the pack. I think that’s pretty special to be named the Hodge Trophy winner,’’ Lee said. “It’s what we’ve got right now. We would have liked to have won more, but you take what you can get.’’
Lee credited the help of his teammates, including workout partners Austin DeSanto and Paul Glynn, the top 133-pound wrestlers in the Hawkeye program.
“I’m the smallest guy in the room by far and I need the help of those guys every day to accomplish what I want to do,’’ Lee said, adding that one of his disappointments from the 2019-20 season was that Glynn, a senior from Bettendorf, “didn’t get the (national championship) ring he deserved. We all worked so hard for that.’’
Lee, who also won a championship at the U.S. Senior Nationals in the midst of the collegiate season and is currently a finalist for the James E. Sullivan Award presented to the top amateur athlete in the U.S., said he accomplished several objectives during the recently-completed season even if he was unable to compete for another NCAA championship.
“I showed some people that I can wrestle from everywhere. Freestyle is my main game, the one I enjoy the most. I love folkstyle, too, but people have preferences and (freestyle) is my preference,’’ Lee said.
“This was supposed to be a big year for me in my mind. I was hoping to become a three-time national champ, make the Olympic team and win a gold medal, win the Hodge. I got one of them, so I have something to be positive about. I always look for a positive and I'm excited about this honor.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!