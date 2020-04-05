Iowa's Tom Brands thinks NCAA needs to take a look at eligibility

Lee said on Monday he plans to compete for Iowa again next season, providing time for any sort of eligibility appeal to take place.

“Four (championships) is very important to him,’’ Brands said. “But he has to win three before he can win four, so regardless of how he about moving forward to get an opportunity to win four, he’s first got to win three.’’

The Iowa coach did say he believes that this year’s elite wrestlers deserve acknowledgement of their accomplishments.

“At the very least, there needs to be some sort of official recognition of what guys accomplished,’’ Brands said, feeling that the top wrestlers who qualified for the NCAA Championships deserved to be acknowledged as all-Americans for their work during the 2019-20 season.

“All of the qualifiers had been held. The brackets were in place. All 33 spots at every weight were seeded and it’s not just based on opinion any more. It is statistical data reflecting what has taken place match by match over the entire season. Those top eight, top 12 deserve to be recognized in an official way.’’

Brands expressed disappointment for the seniors on the Hawkeye roster who have been denied one final chance to collectively compete for an NCAA championship.