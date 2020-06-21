J.D. Anderson claims fifth Sioux Valley title

Anderson, who grew up in Pocahontas, Iowa, and attended Wayne State College, was the Iowa Golf Association Player of the Year in 2017 and ’18.

He reached Sunday’s final match at Cherokee Golf Course with a 2 and 1 triumph over James DeVos of Cherokee. DeVos, the 2014 Sioux Valley champ, is the Cherokee High School golf coach.

Morningside College golfer Matthey, meanwhile, defeated Ryan Feauto of Carroll, Iowa, 5 and 4 in the other semifinal. Matthey was seeking his second Sioux Valley win, having claimed the 2017 crown.

Anderson and Matthey put on quite a show before, unfortunately, Mother Nature intervened in a cruel way.

They played bogey-free golf the entire championship match, trading birdies along the way.

Anderson struck first with a birdie on No. 2 before Matthey evened things with a birdie on No. 3. A birdie on the sixth hole put Anderson back in front, but Matthey answered with a birdie on No. 7. Anderson’s final birdie on the par-4 ninth hole proved to be the winning shot.