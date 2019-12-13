Jackson-Davis' big 2nd half leads Hoosiers past Nebraska

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Rob Phinisee scored seven of his season-high 16 points in overtime and Trayce Jackson-Davis posted his fifth double-double of the season to help the Indiana Hoosiers get past Nebraska 96-90 on Friday night.

Davis finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds, both career highs, to help the Hoosiers (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten) win their second straight since suffering their first loss.

Nebraska (4-6, 0-1) was led by Dachon Bruke Jr., who had a career-high 25 points, and Haanif Cheatham had 21. But the Cornhuskers lost their third straight and had their longest winning streak in the series snapped at three.

Burke tied the score at 82 with a long 3-pointer with 1 second left in regulation.

But Phinisee opened the overtime by driving for the go-ahead layup. And after Jackson-Davis made 1 of 2 free throws, Phinisee knocked down a 3 to make it 88-82 then drove for a layup to give the Hoosiers a 90-85 lead.

Nebraska couldn't get closer than two the rest of the game.

BIG PICTURE

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}