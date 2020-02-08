Jackson Presha leads Morningside men's volleyball with 18 kills

PARKVILLE, Mo. – While a pair of wins eluded Morningside College at the Park University of Missouri Pirate Invitational Saturday, Feb. 8, there were positives for the Mustangs to take back home.

Among those was the play of junior outside hitter Jackson Presha.

Presha registered his 16th all-time double-figure kills number with a single-match personal career-high of 18 against a Missouri Valley College squad that was receiving votes on the recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' poll.

Presha's outing against the Vikings marked his second double-digit total against MVC this season, as he concluded the four-set battle with a glowing .366 attack percentage, two blocks, and 10 digs.

Head coach Scott Tschetter's squad opened its day with a three-set loss at the hands of Mount Mercy College. A difficult .089 team attack percentage limited the Maroon opportunities, but Presha, freshman outside/middle hitter Kyron Earls and junior right-side hitter Tommy Looper each collected seven kills.

Morningside returns to league action Wednesday against Dordt University at DU's DeWitt Gymnasium in Sioux Center. First serve is 7 p.m.

