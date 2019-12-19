Jamal Jones fits in well with Morningside secondary

“We are really, really tight. We all work together and love being around each other. We are around each other 24/7.”

While he was able to earn a starting spot right away, Jones has still had his growing pains. The first thing he had to do was adjust to the speed of the college game.

“My first few games, I knew what to do but I didn’t react as fast as I could because I wasn’t sure if I should just go or not,” Jones said.

Jones has learned from those moments and that led to him earning the opportunity to guard Turner in the semifinal. Evans did have some snaps against Turner and Clayborne and Nordeen did help over the top against Turner a number of times. So Jones wasn’t alone in guarding Turner.

Turner was Morningside’s toughest task of the season. That week he was named an All-American and he has 1,110 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season.

Turner, who is 6’4 and 205 pounds, did catch a touchdown against the Mustangs and he did finish with 108 yards, but 35 of those yards came on the play that Jones forced the fumble at the end.