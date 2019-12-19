Jamal Jones fits in well with Morningside secondary

There wasn’t much to worry about with Morningside’s defensive backfield coming into the 2019 season.
Yes, the Mustangs did graduate All-American Xavier Spann, who had six interceptions last season, but Morningside had basically everyone else coming back — cornerback Steven Evans, who had two interceptions last season, and safeties Klayton Nordeen and Deion Clayborne, who had three and four interceptions respectively.
That unit helped the Mustangs to the second-best defensive pass efficiency (83.8) last season.
With those three back, the Mustangs were expected to have another strong defensive backfield but they did have to fill the hole left by Spann. While that person didn’t have to perform to Spann’s level, he still had to be efficient.
The person who filled Spann’s spot wasn’t even on the roster.
During preseason camp, freshman Jamal Jones, who is from Adelanto, California, won the starting spot with Evans, Nordeen and Clayborne.
And the freshmen has fit in well with the experience group since the first game. He has two interceptions on the season, both of which he returned for touchdowns, and 30 tackles.
Jones also forced a fumble against Grand View’s Anthony Turner in the final seconds of the NAIA semifinal game that helped send Morningside to its second straight national championship game.
Jones just wanted to come to Iowa and work hard to potentially earn a spot.
“They needed a spot to fill and I just wanted to come out here, compete and get to that spot,” Jones said. “I feel like I worked very hard to get to this point. They introduced me to a spot they wanted me to play at. I wanted to put my all into it.
“I wasn’t that surprised (when I got the spot). I knew what I wanted to do and I knew what I wanted to accomplish. It’s just something I wanted to do.”
Jones’ two interceptions are second on the team. Nordeen, a senior, has a team-high five interceptions. He also has 71 tackles, fourth-most on the team, and was named an NAIA All-American last week.
Clayborne, a North graduate, has one interception and 39 tackles. The senior recovered the fumble in the final seconds against Grand View. Evans, a junior, has one interception and 23 tackles. Sophomore Bear Davis, who switched from wide receiver to defensive back this season, has 26 tackles.
That group has helped Morningside to only allow 186.7 passing yards per game this season.
Jones said Nordeen and Clayborne have been instrumental in his development this season.
“Throughout the whole season. They just want me to keep my head right,” Jones said. “When I mess up on plays, I tend to put my head down and get angry but they have me keep my head up and keep pushing. It happens in college and have helped me keep my head right.
“We are really, really tight. We all work together and love being around each other. We are around each other 24/7.”
While he was able to earn a starting spot right away, Jones has still had his growing pains. The first thing he had to do was adjust to the speed of the college game.
“My first few games, I knew what to do but I didn’t react as fast as I could because I wasn’t sure if I should just go or not,” Jones said.
Jones has learned from those moments and that led to him earning the opportunity to guard Turner in the semifinal. Evans did have some snaps against Turner and Clayborne and Nordeen did help over the top against Turner a number of times. So Jones wasn’t alone in guarding Turner.
Turner was Morningside’s toughest task of the season. That week he was named an All-American and he has 1,110 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season.
Turner, who is 6’4 and 205 pounds, did catch a touchdown against the Mustangs and he did finish with 108 yards, but 35 of those yards came on the play that Jones forced the fumble at the end.
“I feel like it was fun. It was a great challenge,” Jones said. “In high school, I guarded a 6’9 receiver and I didn’t get to compete as much as I wanted to. I feel I did better this time against a bigger receiver. I really had fun playing against him. I think he’s a really good person.
“After the game, I talked to (head) coach (Steve) Ryan and he said ‘welcome to college,’ after. I enjoyed it.”
Jones and Morningside’s defensive backs go from playing against Turner to facing Marian’s Johnny William in Saturday’s championship game. William has 48 receptions for 857 yards and seven touchdowns but Lindsey Wilson held him in check in the semifinals. That allowed Jared Clark to step up as he had a season-high eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown that week. He has 375 yards on the season.
“They have some really good receivers,” Jones said. “I am prepared for the challenge and I can’t wait to get started. We’ve been working and I am ready to start.”