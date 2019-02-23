JAMESTOWN, N.D. | Jamestown has made quite a splash in its first year of Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball.
Jack Talley scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Kevin Oberweiser contributed 17 points and eight rebounds for the second-seeded Jimmies, which featured five double-digit scorers in Saturday afternoon’s 89-76 GPAC Tournament semifinal victory.
Jamestown, 51.5 percent shooters from the field, will take a 27-5 record into Tuesday night’s conference championship game at No. 1-seeded Morningside (27-2), which is shooting to win the league’s tournament title for the second straight year. Among the Jimmies’ wins during a current 10-1 stretch was an 88-75 home win over regular-season GPAC champion Morningside.
Dordt (19-13) received a game-high 26 points from Garrett Franklin, who made each of his three tries from beyond the three-point arc. Zach Bussard added 13 points while Chad Barkema and Alec Henrickson contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.
During a first half that featured six ties and three lead changes, Dordt took a 28-25 lead on Jesse Jansma’s side three-pointer. Talley made a three that gave Jamestown a 30-28 lead, but after Franken’s basket for a 30-all tie, the Jimmies went on an 8-1 lead that enabled them to take the lead for keeps.