Jamestown men's basketball upsets Morningside, moves closer in GPAC standings

Jamestown got a huge contribution from its bench with 42 points. Allante’ Pickens (21) and Cole Woodford (13) combined for 34 points and eight 3-pointers. As a team, the Jimmies made 11 treys compared to two for Morningside.

“It wasn’t just one guy, it was a mixture of guys,” Neville, a Bondurant, Iowa, native, said. “When you’re scoring and shooting it well you just have to let those guys go. The biggest thing, though, is we just played hard. We played with a little chip on our shoulder. It’s really hard to win at this place, so our goal was just to come in here and play as hard as we could.”

Both Brown and Imig (13 points, 11 rebounds) posted double-doubles for the Mustangs, who rebounded to shoot 56 percent in the second half. M’side, however, was only 2-for-13 from beyond the arc.

Jamestown’s Mason Walters, the leading rebounder in NAIA basketball, registered 21 caroms to go along with nine points. Marc Kjos, another talented inside performer, finished with 12 points.