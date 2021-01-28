Jamestown men's basketball upsets Morningside, moves closer in GPAC standings

SIOUX CITY — The Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball race has tightened up even more.
Jamestown saw to that Wednesday, completing a rare season sweep of Morningside with a 76-67 win at Allee Gym.
The Jimmies were relentless against NAIA ninth-ranked Morningside, outscoring the Mustangs 10-2 in the final two minutes of a see-saw contest.
Jamestown -- also an 85-73 winner over Morningside earlier this season in North Dakota -- climbed to within 1 1/2 games of the Mustangs for first place in the GPAC.
Dakota Wesleyan was also victorious on Wednesday, trimming the Mustangs’ league lead to just one game.
In fact, only two games separate the top five clubs in the conference.
“This one hurt tonight, you need to win at home and steal some on the road,” Morningside coach Jim Sykes said. “But fortunately there’s enough games remaining to where if we bounce back like I think we will, we’re going to be in the hunt.”
Morningside, which had a seven-game win streak snapped, is 17-3 overall and 13-3 in the GPAC. Jamestown moved to 15-5 and 11-4 with its fourth win in its last six games against the Mustangs.
“They’re a good team,” Sykes said. “Their game plan defensively was what I thought probably teams would guard us a majority of the year. I think both of us set basketball back a hundred years in the first half, it was brutal.”
Morningside shot just 31 percent and scored only 25 points in the first half. Jamestown, though, wasn’t much better, making 39 percent of its shots to cling to a 32-25 lead at intermission.
The Mustangs came out hot in the second half, going on an 11-0 run after Jamestown scored the first two baskets to claim an 11-point advantage.
Zach Imig’s emphatic one-handed dunk tied the score at 36-36, but the Mustangs were never able to take a second-half lead. It was tight until the last two minutes, but Jamestown made all the big plays in the last two minutes.
Trey Brown -- who had a magnificent performance with 21 points and 18 rebounds -- was fouled while scoring with 2:05 left but missed a chance to convert a tying 3-point play.
After that, the Jimmies pulled away.
“Morningside is a really good team and Coach Sykes has done a great job building this program,” Jamestown coach Danny Neville said. “This is our third year in the league so the thing that works in our favor is we’re kind of dumb to the league.
“So with their presence, they’ve won however many regular season championships in a tow, we’re kind of dumb to that. We just come in here and play hard. We want to be the best too, so we’re just going to come at them, we’re not going to be afraid.”
Jamestown got a huge contribution from its bench with 42 points. Allante’ Pickens (21) and Cole Woodford (13) combined for 34 points and eight 3-pointers. As a team, the Jimmies made 11 treys compared to two for Morningside.
“It wasn’t just one guy, it was a mixture of guys,” Neville, a Bondurant, Iowa, native, said. “When you’re scoring and shooting it well you just have to let those guys go. The biggest thing, though, is we just played hard. We played with a little chip on our shoulder. It’s really hard to win at this place, so our goal was just to come in here and play as hard as we could.”
Both Brown and Imig (13 points, 11 rebounds) posted double-doubles for the Mustangs, who rebounded to shoot 56 percent in the second half. M’side, however, was only 2-for-13 from beyond the arc.
Jamestown’s Mason Walters, the leading rebounder in NAIA basketball, registered 21 caroms to go along with nine points. Marc Kjos, another talented inside performer, finished with 12 points.
“They had 42 bench points and it’s pretty hard to overcome that when their starters are pretty good to begin with,” Sykes said. “Proud of our guys’ defensive effort. You take the 10 points away late in the game on free throws when we were fouling to try and get back in it, holding this team to that number on our floor is awfully good. I just never thought we would struggle as much scoring on our home floor.
“We just have to bounce back, our goals are still in tact. Even though the race got tighter, that’s al right. You find out what you’re made of with a little adversity and see how we deal with that.”
After the top three teams, Northwestern and Concordia, each 11-5, trail the Mustangs by just two games.
Morningside plays at Mount Marty Saturday.