Jamestown wins five-set nailbiter over Viterbo in NAIA national tournament

SIOUX CITY — For a while, the Viterbo University women’s volleyball team hung around with the top-ranked team Tuesday morning at the NAIA championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center.
The V-Hawks won set Nos. 2 and 3, but the Jamestown Jimmies came back to win the fourth and fifth sets to win in pool-play action.
The Jimmies won by set scores of 25-23, 19-25, 19-25, 25-15, 15-13.
“I would say we were disappointed that we didn’t come out with the win, and we fought so hard,” Viterbo coach Ryan DeLong said. “They played with all their hearts. It was exciting to see us continue to play well. We were proud of that.”
Viterbo simply found some open spots where the Jimmies weren’t in the second and third sets.
The V-Hawks played well defensively, and they didn’t let Jamestown hitters like Kalli Hegerle or Corina Huff get going. They covered the court well, and wherever the Jimmies tried to put the ball in an open spot, Viterbo’s defense was right there to take the hit.
Adrianna Reinhart led the V-Hawks with 18 digs, while Abbey Johnson and Chloe Jakscht had 13 and 11, respectively.
Viterbo also attacked well in those two sets. They created the momentum, spurred on by Holmen’s Kenzie Winker and senior Maya Roberts.
The V-Hawks led by as many as seven in the second set. Lauryn Sobasky recorded an ace serve that put Viterbo up seven at that point.
The Jimmies came as close as three points in the second set, but Winker recorded a kill to make the match even at one set each.
In the third set, the V-Hawks led by as many as seven, and two Roberts kills helped her team get to that big of a lead.
DeLong said that Roberts — like she usually has during her time in La Crosse, Wis., — carried the V-Hawks in their two victorious sets.
“She led us the entire time; when we needed a big kill, she got one for us,” DeLong said. “We had a few other kids who made a nice few plays, but we made a few too many errors in the end.”
Roberts had a team-high 19 kills during the match. Winker had 10 while Winona Senior High grad Grace Rohde recorded 10.
Sobasky had 27 assists.
Jamestown, meanwhile, entered unfamiliar territory.
The Jimmies were playing in just their second five-set match of the season, and the other one came in the fall in the Great Plains Athletic Conference championship against Northwestern (Iowa).
They won that match against the Red Raiders.
Before the fourth set started Tuesday morning, Jamestown coach Jon Hegerle challenged his team to do two things: Serve better and play tougher defense.
The Jimmies listened to both of those things.
The Jimmies found places where they could serve the ball and give Viterbo challenges.
Then, when the ball was in play, Hegerle and the rest of the front row was like a wall, not allowing the V-Hawks to hit as well.
Viterbo hit .116 in the fourth set and .222 in the final frame.
"We just tried to talk about having confidence and just continued to be aggressive," Jon Hegerle said. "Fortunately, it did. It was a nailbiter."
