Jamestown women's basketball challenges Morningside, but Mustangs advance to GPAC semifinals

SIOUX CITY – Morningside got all it wanted from eighth-seeded Jamestown, but advanced to the semifinals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament with an 84-75 victory Wednesday night.
The top-seeded and regular season GPAC champion Mustangs ran their winning streak to 18 in a row, but it wasn’t easy.
In fact, it was a far cry from a Jan. 27 matchup with Jamestown that turned into a 99-53 blowout.
Morningside, 24-2 and ranked No. 7 in NAIA women’s basketball, will host Briar Cliff on Saturday at 3 p.m.
BCU, the fourth seed, moved on with a 67-54 home win over Dordt on Wednesday.
All four of the top seeds advanced to semifinals. No. 2 seed Concordia hosts No. 3 Northwestern in the other Saturday contest.
Jamestown scored the first eight points of the game before the Mustangs began hitting from long range, which was a sign of things to come.
Morningside made six 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished 13-for-28 from the arc. The Mustangs were also dead eye from the free throw line, converting 19 of 22.
“We knew they were going to come out playing for their season,” Morningside senior Sierra Mitchell said. “They played a really good game and we just happened to make some tough shots we needed at the end.”
Mitchell rained in seven treys and scored a game-high 27 points. She was one of five players in double figures for the Mustangs.
Morningside climbed out of the early hole to take a 21-19 lead after one quarter. It was 37-32 at halftime and 60-51 at the end of the third quarter as Jamestown stayed within striking distance.
The Jimmies trimmed a 12-point deficit with five minutes left into 76-71 at the 3:31 mark. But Mitchell made a bucket and the Mustangs were 6-for-6 from the line in the last three minutes of the game.
“We would have liked to have been a little sharper on defense, but a lot of that you can credit to the other team,” Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. “We left them open and they hit their shots. You could tell they were playing for their season and they have very good players. Thankfully we were able to make plays. We have a lot of playmakers and we figured out how to play together at the end.”
Chloe Lofstrom, a fast-emerging freshman post, had 17 points and six rebounds.
“Chloe had a real good game,” Sale said. “She kind of struggled in the first half and then got it together. She’s going to be a great player for us.”
Point guard McKenna Sims contributed 12 points and five rebounds, while Sophia Peppers and Taylor Rodenburgh each scored 11 points.
Lofstrom, from Armstrong, Iowa (North Union High School) scored 13 second-half points. She was 6-for-10 from the field, including a couple of 3-pointers.
Jamestown’s Kia Tower tossed in 25 points and Hannah DeMars 15. Macy Savela came off the bench for 16 points and the Jimmies (15-11) shot 53.7 percent from the field.
Morningside has already earned a berth in the national tournament by winning the regular season title.
The tournament begins with 48 teams competing in three-team pods March 12-13. The 16 opening round site winners advance to the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship March 18-23 at the Tyson Events Center.