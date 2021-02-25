Jamestown women's basketball challenges Morningside, but Mustangs advance to GPAC semifinals

Mitchell rained in seven treys and scored a game-high 27 points. She was one of five players in double figures for the Mustangs.

Morningside climbed out of the early hole to take a 21-19 lead after one quarter. It was 37-32 at halftime and 60-51 at the end of the third quarter as Jamestown stayed within striking distance.

The Jimmies trimmed a 12-point deficit with five minutes left into 76-71 at the 3:31 mark. But Mitchell made a bucket and the Mustangs were 6-for-6 from the line in the last three minutes of the game.

“We would have liked to have been a little sharper on defense, but a lot of that you can credit to the other team,” Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. “We left them open and they hit their shots. You could tell they were playing for their season and they have very good players. Thankfully we were able to make plays. We have a lot of playmakers and we figured out how to play together at the end.”

Chloe Lofstrom, a fast-emerging freshman post, had 17 points and six rebounds.

“Chloe had a real good game,” Sale said. “She kind of struggled in the first half and then got it together. She’s going to be a great player for us.”