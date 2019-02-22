WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State had a 34-31 lead at halftime and Jordan Janssen helped the Wildcats hold onto the lead in the second half as he had his eighth double-double of the season as WSC beat Southwest Minnesota State 86-77 on Friday.
Wayne State improved to 19-8 overall and 14-7 in the Northern Sun Conference. SMSU falls to 15-12 overall and 10-11 in the NSIC.
Janssen had 18 points and 17 rebounds to go along with four steals. Kendall Jacks was 7-of-10 from the free throw line and finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Nick Ferrarini hit three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Trevin Joseph added 12 points.
For SMSU, Ryan Bruggeman had 27 points and seven assists and Michael Lee had 11 points. Kenny Byers and Taylor Schafer each scored 10 points.