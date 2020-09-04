Jessica Squier takes over talents but young Morningside roster

"We come into the gym every day knowing we are going to get better," Boer said. "Individual and team-wise, we made goals and we know we can achieve them. We just have to believe that. ... I know we can play with anyone. That's why it's good being in the GPAC."

The Mustangs return both starting outside hitters, their libero, one defensive specialist and their second setter from the 6-2 system last season.

However, Morningside did lose the only two middle hitters on the roster from last season - Emma Gerber, who had the most kills in the program's history since the change to rally scoring, and Brittni Olson, who was the program's all-time leader in block assists.

Plus the Mustangs have a young roster. Even with the five starters back, 14 out of the 21 players on Morningside's roster are underclassmen. Boer, Krista Zenk and Caitlin Makovicka are the only three seniors this season.

Squier said those three seniors along with junior Kayla Harris are providing a lot of leadership for the young players.