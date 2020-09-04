Jessica Squier takes over talents but young Morningside roster

SIOUX CITY -- First-year Mustang coach Jessica Squier knows what being part of a winning volleyball program at Morningside. She was the setter for Morningside back in 2009 when she tallied 1,569 assists and earned third-team NAIA All-American status.
Once again, she's going to try and set Morningside up for success again, this time on the bench as the head coach. Squier takes over a program that was 17-13 overall last season and almost made it out of pool play at the NAIA National Tournament.
The results in Great Plains Athletic Conference play was a mixed bag, though, as Morningside went 8-8 in league play and finished in a tie for sixth with Doane.
Coming into the season, Morningside, which begins play in the Doane Invite on Saturday, was picked to finish seventh in the preseason GPAC poll, which is about where Squier expected her team to wind up.
"With a new coaching staff and graduating as much talent as we did last year and probably needing underclassmen playing, I expected that," Squier said. "I expect a lot of growth from our team. Every practice we get better and better. Do I believe we are middle of the pack? Absolutely not but I figured we would be."
Senior defensive specialist Ashley Boer, a Central Lyon grad, thinks the team is better than seventh in the GPAC but the team now has to prove it on the court in what is one of the top two conferences in the nation.
"We come into the gym every day knowing we are going to get better," Boer said. "Individual and team-wise, we made goals and we know we can achieve them. We just have to believe that. ... I know we can play with anyone. That's why it's good being in the GPAC."
The Mustangs return both starting outside hitters, their libero, one defensive specialist and their second setter from the 6-2 system last season.
However, Morningside did lose the only two middle hitters on the roster from last season - Emma Gerber, who had the most kills in the program's history since the change to rally scoring, and Brittni Olson, who was the program's all-time leader in block assists.
Plus the Mustangs have a young roster. Even with the five starters back, 14 out of the 21 players on Morningside's roster are underclassmen. Boer, Krista Zenk and Caitlin Makovicka are the only three seniors this season.
Squier said those three seniors along with junior Kayla Harris are providing a lot of leadership for the young players.
"Part of leading is asking questions and that's what (those four) have done a great job of, making sure they understand what they can do as a leader," Squier said. "First and foremost, for themselves but also for the underclassmen for the team. They recognize what needs to be asked, what needs to be done and even giving the information of what was done in the past, what they like, what they don't like."
Even though the upperclassmen have plenty of experience, they still had to get used to Squier's coaching style.
"It's simple things that we never thought of. Like running to shag balls, we never did little things like that," Boer said. "More intense coaching is what we needed and that's what we got. It's awesome and we are really excited."
Last season Gerber led the offense with 336 kills but right behind her was Zenk as the Le Mars grad had 329 kills. Makovicka added 196 kills and junior Kaelyn Giefer had 146 kills.
Those three were a key part of an offense that hit .211 last season but they do have to make some adjustments since Squier is tweaking the system a bit.
"Again, it will be tough because we have a little bit of a different system and we are focusing on a little bit different things than what (former head coach Beth) Donnelly focused on," Squier said. "The girls are transition nicely. We focus a ton on ball control."
Zenk said the system is definitely different but the change has been good.
"It's lit a different fire under me because it's something new and fresh," Zenk said. "It's really nice that the coaches have been patient with us and explaining things we might not have understood. We talked about a lot of offensive schemes before we had to do them, which was really nice."
While the Mustangs have a deep outside hitter group with Zenk, Makovicka and Giefer, the middle hitter rotation still needs to be worked out.
Squier has four freshmen who are battling for the two spots along with two sophomores who are rotating in. The freshmen are Corin Bower, Amara Austin, Meredith Hoffman and Liz Zobel, an OABCIG grad. Sophomores Ryley Rolls and Madison Goodwin, a Kingsley-Pierson grad, are both rotating in the middle.
"It's a constant competition amongst those girls and we are going to have underclassmen in the middle so that's where the leaders are doing a great job of understanding if those girls are feeling overwhelmed or what they need to do as a leader to help those underclassmen be successful," Squier said. "Because if those underclassmen are successful, then our upperclassmen will be successful.
"It's going to be an ongoing movement right now until about halfway through the season with who is going to be in the middle for us."
Squier said the team will most likely run a 5-1 but isn't ruling out a 6-2 offense if the situation calls for it. Junior Sabrina Creason had 518 assists last season and 145 digs.
Harris, a South Sioux grad, heads up the back row. She had 600 digs last season and in two years, she already has more than 1,000 digs. Boer was second on the team with 284 digs.
This season Harris and Boer have an assistant coach with experience in the back row since Kayla Ruff was a libero at Missouri Western. Harris said Ruff has been a big asset for the defensive specialists.
"She's amazing and so is coach Squier. Coach Ruff, she knows what she is doing and she knows how to help us in different situations and it's been awesome," Harris said. "We were good but I think we can strive to do better (in the back row). Just having the senior leadership in the back row and the front row is going to help push those freshmen and underclassmen up behind us. We are always getting better."
Morningside starts GPAC play on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at home against Briar Cliff.
