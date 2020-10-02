Jividen Cup pairings set

SOUTH SIOUX CITY – First-round pairings are set for the annual Jividen Cup match play at Covington Links Golf Course.

Action gets under way Saturday morning in both the Jividen and Leo divisions. First and second-round matches will be played on Saturday, with the semifinals and finals set for Sunday.

Ayron Corporon is the defending champion in the Jividen division and drew the automatic No. 1 seed in this year’s tournament. Corporon, a multiple winner of Sioux City “major” tournaments, plays Ray Sencenbaugh in a first-round match.

Three-time winner Corey Matthey is the No. 2 seed and will take on his Morningside College teammate Tanner Haeberle in the first round.

No. 4 seed Todd Sapp, another past Jividen Cup champion, has Colin Mitchell as an opening-round opponent.

In the Jividen Division, 12 spots were determined through the season-long points race for Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year. The final four spots were filled through qualifying.

Brian Barto (No. 5 seed), Ethan Spier (11), Haeberle (15) and Sencenbaugh (16) earned the qualifying spots.