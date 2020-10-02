Jividen Cup pairings set

SOUTH SIOUX CITY – First-round pairings are set for the annual Jividen Cup match play at Covington Links Golf Course.
Action gets under way Saturday morning in both the Jividen and Leo divisions. First and second-round matches will be played on Saturday, with the semifinals and finals set for Sunday.
Ayron Corporon is the defending champion in the Jividen division and drew the automatic No. 1 seed in this year’s tournament. Corporon, a multiple winner of Sioux City “major” tournaments, plays Ray Sencenbaugh in a first-round match.
Three-time winner Corey Matthey is the No. 2 seed and will take on his Morningside College teammate Tanner Haeberle in the first round.
No. 4 seed Todd Sapp, another past Jividen Cup champion, has Colin Mitchell as an opening-round opponent.
In the Jividen Division, 12 spots were determined through the season-long points race for Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year. The final four spots were filled through qualifying.
Brian Barto (No. 5 seed), Ethan Spier (11), Haeberle (15) and Sencenbaugh (16) earned the qualifying spots.
There was no qualifying in the Leo Division, for players 50 years of age and older. All of the seedings were deterimed through point standings, with 12 automatic and four at-large berths.
Jeff Donaldson, the defending Leo champ is the No. 1 seed and will play Jerry Gengler in the first round.
Following are a complete list of first-round pairings:
JIVIDEN DIVISION
8:30 a.m: Ayron Corporon (No. 1 seed) vs. Ray Sencenbaugh (16); Tyler Danke (8) vs. Jonny Douglas (9).
8:40 a.m.: Brian Barto (5) vs. Jackson Sitzmann (12); Todd Sapp (4) vs. Colin Mitchell (13).
8:50: Matt Pitts (3) vs. Ryan Gorsett (14); Brian Evans (6) vs. Ethan Spier (11).
9:00: Tyson Bodlak (7) vs. Josh Wendling (10); Corey Matthey (2) vs. Tanner Haeberle (15).
LEO DIVISION
8:30 a.m.: Jeff Donaldson (1) vs. Jerry Gengler (16); Scott Knowles (8) vs. Tom Ward (9).
8:40: Dan Brooks (5) vs. Dan Belvin (12); Lance Heimsoth (4) vs. Jeff Warden (13).
8:50: Bill Mathers (3) vs. Mark Albert (14); Vern Van Peursem (6) vs. M.L. Petersen (11).
9:00: Jay Jackson (7) vs. Brent Weitzel (7); Sam Prue (2) vs. Mike Gregg (15).
