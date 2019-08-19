SIOUX CITY -- For Morningside coach Steve Ryan, the decision to name a starting quarterback for the 2019 season took longer than he wanted.
Ryan thought he made the choice a couple of times, but the competition between sophomore Joe Dolincheck and senior Addison Ross was so close. Ryan would sit down and watch film and then flip his decision at times.
But Ryan wanted a starter in place this week because "the team just needs to know which direction we are going."
A couple of years ago, Ross switched from quarterback to J-back for the Mustangs. This past spring Ross switched back to quarterback and challenged Dolincheck, who threw 34 passes last season as a freshman as Trent Solsma's backup.
Ross pushed Dolincheck and made Ryan's decision tough but Ryan saw enough improvement from Dolincheck from the spring season to now and named the Bellevue, Neb., native the starting quarterback of the defending national champions on Monday.
"He's just making good decisions with the ball and throwing it well and on time and running the tempo of the offense we like," said Ryan on Monday. "We've been pleased with the job he is doing and we are pleased with Addison as well. ... I just think (Dolincheck) is throwing the ball a little bit better and making some really good decisions."
Ryan admits things can always change based on performance but Dolincheck has slightly separated himself. Since the spring season, Dolincheck has put in the work with the receivers and in the weight room to give himself an edge in the competition.
Ryan said Dolincheck improved "significantly" from the spring season to now.
"A lot of it has just having him work with the receivers through the summer and getting his timing down," Ryan said. "He's had a great offseason in the weight room and getting in shape. He's done so many things to prepare and so has Addison. We had good options and that was good to see."
Tate Robards, a freshman from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is Morningside's third quarterback on the depth chart.
The announcement comes as a disappointment for Ross, obviously, but Ryan said the senior has handled it well and there are no plans currently for Ross to move back to J-back.
"Addison is a good teammate. Obviously, nobody wants to be the backup and everyone wants to be the starter," Ryan said. "He's going to keep competing and that's what we've seen from him in practice."
In 2016, Ross was a backup to Solsma and threw 91 passes. He completed 59 of those for 896 yards and seven touchdowns to only two interceptions. But he was the clear backup to Solsma, who threw for 3,298 yards and 32 touchdowns that season.
So Ross switched to J-back in the offseason and in 2017, he caught 44 passes for 516 yards and five touchdowns. Last season Ross caught 34 passes for 425 passes and six touchdowns.
Sophomore Bear Davis filled the J-back spot in the spring and had a standout performance in the spring game.
As a true freshman and backup to Solsma last season, Dolincheck played in nine games. He was 21-of-34 passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns. He did throw two interceptions.
Dolincheck won a state title with Bellevue West and Ryan likes that kind of championship mentality.
"It's good to see because it says something about their ability to handle pressure and work through tough situations," Ryan said. "You also have to be on a really good team and you don't have to win a championship for that kind of mentality but when the ball was in their hands, they showed the ability to play in those big games."
Robards also won a state title in Oklahoma as did freshman quarterback Tyler Chadwick at Omaha Burke.
Morningside opens the season at home on Saturday, Aug. 31, at noon against the University of St. Francis.