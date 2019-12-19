Joe Dolincheck overcomes obstacles en route to Morningside, national championship game

SIOUX CITY — Morningside College quarterback Joe Dolincheck doesn’t play to lose, and so far, the Mustangs sophomore hasn’t done that.
Dolincheck first had to win a quarterback battle over Addison Ross in fall camp, then once coach Steve Ryan selected Dolincheck, he’s hardly had any bumps in the road.
The Bellevue West (Neb.) High School graduate will have a chance to give the Mustangs their second straight national championship come 6 p.m. Saturday against Marian Unviersity of Indianapolis in Grambling, Louisiana.
Ryan doesn’t remember the exact moment that he decided that Dolincheck was going to be the Mustangs’ play-caller, but Ryan does recall how well he played in scrimmages and also in fall camp.
“I think at that time, we just knew that was the direction we were going to go,” Ryan said. “I think we kept it pretty open. I just wanted to see him in live play. Joey just played better in the preseason scrimmages.”
In the season-opening win over St. Francis (Ill.), Dolincheck made a strong first impression by completing 23 of 28 passes for 316 yards and five touchdowns.
Going into that game, Ryan admitted there was a “little bit of concern.” After all, Dolincheck had never started a college football game and had to fill the shoes of Bishop Heelan High School graduate Trent Solsma, who was the 2018 Player of the Year.
“You just never know what’s going to happen in the first live game,” Ryan said. “He went out there and played really well.”
Dolincheck himself knew that it was probably going to take some time to better his craft. He knew he had to get into a groove and take the leadership role.
“I was just out there and playing my game,” Dolincheck said. “I was just playing with the boys and getting after it.”
Dolincheck needs eight yards yards to become only the third quarterback in school history to reach 4,000, joining Solsma and Craig Fobbe.
“I think Joey has surpassed my expectations,” Ryan said. “We thought he was going to be really good, but maybe didn’t think it’d be quite this good this year, though. Yeah, he’s had an outstanding year. We expected him to be good and we expected him to have an outstanding year, and if we didn’t, we would have gone with Addison.
“I say that, because we needed Joey to have an outstanding year, because we have a good senior class,” Ryan said. “We want to put the best guy you can find on the field. We’d thought he’d be good, but maybe a little better than we thought.”
Dolincheck felt like focusing on the little details has helped him grow as a quarterback. He’s focused on his footwork, getting his drops, quicker depth and making more space between he and the offensive line.
“They add up to a great experience,” Dolincheck said. “Getting better everyday is my goal, and I’ve been getting better each and every week.”
Dolincheck’s success didn’t start this year, and some of it didn’t even have to do with on the field.
You have free articles remaining.
When Dolincheck was the quarterback at Bellevue West during the 2016 season, he was listed at 220 pounds.
Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman thought Dolincheck looked like a lineman or as a softball slowpitch player.
Fast forward to his time, and Dolincheck cut down to 200 when he was a Bellevue West senior. This season, Dolincheck is listed at 210 pounds.
Even though Huffman watches his former high school quarterback on the Morningside live stream, Huffman notices how big a difference those 10 pounds makes.
“I just noticed how better he looks physically,” Huffman said. “Doggone it, he’s a human being and he gets to see how great he looks. It’s a boost of confidence. I think No. 1, you’re going to feel faster, but you’re also going to wake up in the morning and feel better about yourself.”
Huffman didn’t even recognize Dolincheck this past summer.
The Thunderbirds were hosting their annual youth camp in July, and Huffman was up in the press box getting the music and other things ready before the first day started.
Huffman asked his players to wear purple, gold or white, which are the Thunderbirds’ colors. There was one on the field who was wearing maroon, Morningside’s primary color.
Huffman walked down to the field to see which player had broken his rule, but it wasn’t a current player in the dark red shirt: It was Dolincheck.
“He lost so much weight that I didn’t even recognize it was Joe,” Huffman said. “That’s a testament to his character. He worked his butt off.”
Dolincheck wasn’t even the Thunderbirds’ starting quarterback to start his junior year. That job belonged to Evan Keiser, one year Dolincheck’s junior.
Keiser, however, tore his ACL four games into the 2016 season and Dolincheck had to step in.
He kept the job, but there was one more road block in the playoffs.
Dolincheck broke a bone in his throwing thumb, but that injury wasn’t going to stop the current Morningside sophomore quarterback.
Dolincheck played in that championship game against Omaha North, and was 9-for-16 for 163 yards in a 43-6 win.
“He’s so accurate with where he wants to throw the football,” Huffman said.
Huffman said he’s proud of Dolincheck, no matter whether the Mustangs win on Saturday against Marian.
“To see a quarterback to go off and excel, it makes you proud,” Huffman said. “We’re so proud of Joe. He set the standard for quarterbacks at our place.”