Joe Dolincheck overcomes obstacles en route to Morningside, national championship game

“You just never know what’s going to happen in the first live game,” Ryan said. “He went out there and played really well.”

Dolincheck himself knew that it was probably going to take some time to better his craft. He knew he had to get into a groove and take the leadership role.

“I was just out there and playing my game,” Dolincheck said. “I was just playing with the boys and getting after it.”

Dolincheck needs eight yards yards to become only the third quarterback in school history to reach 4,000, joining Solsma and Craig Fobbe.

“I think Joey has surpassed my expectations,” Ryan said. “We thought he was going to be really good, but maybe didn’t think it’d be quite this good this year, though. Yeah, he’s had an outstanding year. We expected him to be good and we expected him to have an outstanding year, and if we didn’t, we would have gone with Addison.

“I say that, because we needed Joey to have an outstanding year, because we have a good senior class,” Ryan said. “We want to put the best guy you can find on the field. We’d thought he’d be good, but maybe a little better than we thought.”