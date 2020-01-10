Joe Wieskamp leads Iowa to 67-49 win over No. 12 Maryland

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points and Big Ten scoring leader Luka Garza had 21 as Iowa beat No. 12 Maryland 67-49 on Friday night.

Garza, who leads the Big Ten in scoring, added 13 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.

Wieskamp and Garza had 32 of Iowa’s 38 first-half points. The Hawkeyes (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) got more balanced scoring in the second half, leading by as much as 22 points.

Maryland (13-3, 3-2) was held to its second-lowest point total of the season. Jalen Smith scored 13 for the Terrapins.

Iowa ended a two-game losing streak while Maryland had its three-game winning streak snapped.

The Hawkeyes made 9 of 23 3-point shots after making only 4 of 33 in a 79-76 loss at Nebraska on Tuesday night. Wieskamp made 5 of 9 3-pointers, including 4 of 5 in the first half, after making only 1 of 10 on Tuesday.

A 14-0 run in the first half put the Hawkeyes in control after they trailed 15-10 in the first eight minutes.

