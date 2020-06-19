Jonny Douglas tops Sioux Valley qualifiers

SIOUX VALLEY AMATEUR PAIRINGS
(Qualifying scores in parenthesis)
Championship Flight
Nick Dreckman, Mankato, Minnesota vs. Tanner Haberle, Gilbert, Arizona (73) Freddy Bullock, Sioux Center, Iowa (70) vs. Corey Matthey, Sergeant Bluff (70) Jackson Sitzmann, Sioux City (69) vs. Chris Nelson Jefferson, Iowa (72) Ryan Feauto, Carroll, Iowa (69) vs. James Preston, Spencer, Iowa (72) Jonny Douglas, Newcastle Upon Tyne, England (66) vs. Matt Pitts, Cherokee (73) J.D. Anderson, West Des Moines (70) vs. Jeff Covatto, Marcus, Iowa (71) James DeVos, Cherokee (68) vs. Bill Mathers, Cushing, Iowa (72) Ryan Banwart, Des Moines (70) vs. Todd Sapp, Sioux City (72)
First Flight
Aaron Robinson, Overland Park, Kansas (73) vs. Ryan Fedders, Sioux Center (76) Evan Johnson, Holstein, Iowa (73) vs. Dana Braunschweig, Grimes, Iowa (75) Matt Stauter, Fonda, Iowa (74) vs. Kyle Pieper, Des Moines (76) Bret Taylor, Booneville, Iowa (74) vs. Cory Ege, Cherokee (76) Ezra Meyer, Spencer, Iowa (74) vs. Jim Rodgers, Cherokee (76) Kyle Mallory, Holstein (75) vs. Shane Bellefy, Cherokee (75) Tyler Schultz, Le Mars, Iowa (74) vs. Colin Mitchell, Sioux City (76) Tyler Danke, Sioux City (74) vs. Mike Cedar, Cherokee (75)
Second Flight
Rob Deedrick, Urbandale, Iowa (77) vs. Jeff Nelson, Reedsburg, Wisconsin (78) Lucas Bruene, Solon, Iowa (78) vs. Mason Pitts, Cherokee (78) Curtis Holck, Ankeny (77) vs. Levi Slings, Ankeny (78) Eric Sonksen, Aurelia (77) vs. Curt Johnson, Cherokee (78) Michael Martin, Colorado Springs, Colorado (77) vs. Brady Nurse, Sioux City (78) Tom Spindler, Cresco, Iowa (77) vs. Scott Finneman, Cherokee (78) Ray Sencenbaugh, Sioux City (77) vs. James Calkins, West Union, Iowa (78) Adam Hart, Spencer (77) vs. Kurt Clabaugh, Cherokee (78)
Third Flight
Brian Geiken, Ankeny (79) vs. Logan Kench, Ankeny (81) Joe Rollinger, Brunsville, Iowa (80) vs. K.J. Slater, Holstein (80) Patrick Greenwood, Dakota Dunes (79) vs. Sean Manley, Sioux City (80) Tanner Carlson, Cherokee (80) vs. Kody Wiig, Correctionville, Iowa (80) Jake Spindler, Norwalk, Iowa (79) vs. Matthew Boothby, Cherokee (80) Doug Boever, Remsen, Iowa (80) vs. Jared Tigges, Carroll, Iowa (80) Austin Winchell, San Francisco, California (79) vs. Bobby Noyce, Grimes, Iowa (80) Will Cook, Cherokee (80) vs. Chris Jenness, Cherokee (80)
Fourth Flight
Kody Nelson, Marcus (81) vs. Kent Wenck, Cherokee (84) Austin Sweeney, Sutherland (82) vs. Tyler Jones, Cherokee (83) Nathan Johnson, Holstein (81) vs. Cody Ege, Cherokee (84) Kory Van Oort, Ireton (81) vs. Dean Dozier, Jefferson, Iowa (83) Steve Campbell, Storm Lake (81) vs. Randy Anderson, Ankeny (84) Brad Nagel, Truro, Iowa (82) vs. Bill Weathers, Aurelia (83) Adam Pitts, Ankeny (81) vs. Andrew Zinn, Storm Lake (84) Luke Aduddell, Des Moines (81) vs. Dave Ostercamp, Wyoming Minnesota (83)
Fifth Flight
Nathan Wendt, Spencer (84) vs. Denny Nelson, Cherokee (86) Don Ehrich, Cherokee (85) vs. Craig Jensen, Cleghorn, Iowa (85) Rick Hirschman, Des Moines (85) vs. Jim Siegel, Cherokee (85) Collin Christensen, Cherokee (85) vs. Carson Jenness, Cherokee (85) Mark Rawlings, Sioux City (84) vs. Drew Bickford, Le Mars (85) Steven Lundquist, Cherokee (85) vs. Paul Hyndman, Cherokee (85) Ryan Lux, Norwalk, Iowa (84) vs. Alex Vande Griend, Sioux Falls (85) Mike Noah, Sioux Falls (85) vs. Matt Nobles, Holstein (85)
Sixth Flight
Nick Hirschman, Cherokee (86) vs. Nick Westphal, Ankeny (87) Mick Herke, Ankeny (87) vs. Tim Robinson, Overland Park, Kansas (87) Ben Raveling, Storm Lake (86) vs. Trent Jensen, Le Mars (88) Mike Dosen, Cherokee (86) vs. Brent Renken, Sutherland, Iowa (88) Josh Cedar, Cherokee (86) vs. Charlie Barry, Cherokee (88) Terry Graybill, Cherokee (87) vs. Chris Christensen, Cherokee (87) Jason Spooner, Cherokee (86) vs. Kenny Fassler, Meriden, Iowa (88) Brian Mallory, Lakeland, Florida (88) vs. Scott Weber, Jefferson, Iowa (87)
Seventh Flight
Brandon Vande Griend, Sioux Falls (89) vs. Jim Cedar, Cherokee (90) Matt Simons, Moville, Iowa (89) vs. Eric Comstock, Cherokee (90) Doug Kraut, Storm Lake (89) vs. Kelly Perrin, Cherokee (90) Rick Cook, Cherokee (89) vs. Kyle Robinson, Aurelia (90) Charlie Leissler, Spirit Lake, Iowa (89) vs. Craig Schmidt, Cherokee (90) Nick Heath, Correctionville (89) vs. Sam Nelson, Sutherland (90) Brandon Slaughter, Cherokee (89) vs. Ryan DeJoode, Des Moines (90) Brandon Anderson Le Mars (89) vs. Chris Ehrick, Bardstown, Kentucky (90)