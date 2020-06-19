Jonny Douglas tops Sioux Valley qualifiers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- Nick Dreckman has changed addresses but nonetheless made the long trek to defend his title in the 85th annual Sioux Valley Amateur match play golf tournament this weekend.

Dreckman, a longtime resident of Le Mars, Iowa, relocated to Mankato, Minnesota, and will open defense of his crown against Tanner Haberle, a Morningside College golfer from Gilbert, Arizona.

Because he is the defending champ, Dreckman wasn’t required to shoot a qualifying round and drew the automatic No. 1 seed.

Jonny Douglas, a Morningside College junior from Newcastle Upon Tynes, England, earned qualifying medalist honors with a 6-under-par 66. Douglas not only pocketed a $250 cash prize, but will also receive the Don Royer Memorial Trophy.

The new award is named in honor of the late Don Royer, a longtime Cherokee jeweler who died a couple of months ago.

Douglas is the No. 2 seed and will take on Matt Pitts of Cherokee, one of seven past champions in a star-studded championship flight. Match play action gets under way early Saturday morning, with competition in eight flights.

Championship and first flight matches are 18 holes, with all of the other flights playing nine-hole matches.