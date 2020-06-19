Jonny Douglas tops Sioux Valley qualifiers
View Comments
top story
LOCAL GOLF

Jonny Douglas tops Sioux Valley qualifiers

{{featured_button_text}}
Sioux Valley Amateur

Morningside College golf coach Todd Sapp accepts the Don Royer Memorial Trophy for Sioux Valley Amateur qualifying medalist Jonny Douglas, one of his players who was unable to be in Cherokee on Friday. Shown from left are the late Don Royer’s sons Tom Royer and Dennis Royer, Todd Sapp, daughter Diane McCue and his wife Dorothy Royer.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- Nick Dreckman has changed addresses but nonetheless made the long trek to defend his title in the 85th annual Sioux Valley Amateur match play golf tournament this weekend.

Dreckman, a longtime resident of Le Mars, Iowa, relocated to Mankato, Minnesota, and will open defense of his crown against Tanner Haberle, a Morningside College golfer from Gilbert, Arizona.

Because he is the defending champ, Dreckman wasn’t required to shoot a qualifying round and drew the automatic No. 1 seed.

Jonny Douglas, a Morningside College junior from Newcastle Upon Tynes, England, earned qualifying medalist honors with a 6-under-par 66. Douglas not only pocketed a $250 cash prize, but will also receive the Don Royer Memorial Trophy.

The new award is named in honor of the late Don Royer, a longtime Cherokee jeweler who died a couple of months ago.

Douglas is the No. 2 seed and will take on Matt Pitts of Cherokee, one of seven past champions in a star-studded championship flight. Match play action gets under way early Saturday morning, with competition in eight flights.

Championship and first flight matches are 18 holes, with all of the other flights playing nine-hole matches.

James DeVos, the Cherokee High School golf coach and a past winner of Iowa’s oldest match play event, was runner-up medalist with a 68. DeVos will tangle with Bill Mathers of Cushing, Iowa, in a matchup of past champions.

Four-time winner J.D. Anderson of West Des Moines and three-time champ Bret Taylor of Booneville, Iowa, also made the championship flight field. So did Morningside College golf coach Todd Sapp, a two-time past champ.

A total of 188 players shot qualifying rounds, which began last week and ended on Friday. Those who did not make one of the eight Sioux Valley flights are eligible for the consolation tournament on June 28.

First and second-round matches will be played on Saturday, with semifinal and championship matches set for Sunday.

SIOUX VALLEY AMATEUR PAIRINGS

(Qualifying scores in parenthesis)

Championship Flight

Nick Dreckman, Mankato, Minnesota vs. Tanner Haberle, Gilbert, Arizona (73) Freddy Bullock, Sioux Center, Iowa (70) vs. Corey Matthey, Sergeant Bluff (70) Jackson Sitzmann, Sioux City (69) vs. Chris Nelson Jefferson, Iowa (72) Ryan Feauto, Carroll, Iowa (69) vs. James Preston, Spencer, Iowa (72) Jonny Douglas, Newcastle Upon Tyne, England (66) vs. Matt Pitts, Cherokee (73) J.D. Anderson, West Des Moines (70) vs. Jeff Covatto, Marcus, Iowa (71) James DeVos, Cherokee (68) vs. Bill Mathers, Cushing, Iowa (72) Ryan Banwart, Des Moines (70) vs. Todd Sapp, Sioux City (72)

First Flight

Aaron Robinson, Overland Park, Kansas (73) vs. Ryan Fedders, Sioux Center (76) Evan Johnson, Holstein, Iowa (73) vs. Dana Braunschweig, Grimes, Iowa (75) Matt Stauter, Fonda, Iowa (74) vs. Kyle Pieper, Des Moines (76) Bret Taylor, Booneville, Iowa (74) vs. Cory Ege, Cherokee (76) Ezra Meyer, Spencer, Iowa (74) vs. Jim Rodgers, Cherokee (76) Kyle Mallory, Holstein (75) vs. Shane Bellefy, Cherokee (75) Tyler Schultz, Le Mars, Iowa (74) vs. Colin Mitchell, Sioux City (76) Tyler Danke, Sioux City (74) vs. Mike Cedar, Cherokee (75)

Second Flight

Rob Deedrick, Urbandale, Iowa (77) vs. Jeff Nelson, Reedsburg, Wisconsin (78) Lucas Bruene, Solon, Iowa (78) vs. Mason Pitts, Cherokee (78) Curtis Holck, Ankeny (77) vs. Levi Slings, Ankeny (78) Eric Sonksen, Aurelia (77) vs. Curt Johnson, Cherokee (78) Michael Martin, Colorado Springs, Colorado (77) vs. Brady Nurse, Sioux City (78) Tom Spindler, Cresco, Iowa (77) vs. Scott Finneman, Cherokee (78) Ray Sencenbaugh, Sioux City (77) vs. James Calkins, West Union, Iowa (78) Adam Hart, Spencer (77) vs. Kurt Clabaugh, Cherokee (78)

Third Flight

Brian Geiken, Ankeny (79) vs. Logan Kench, Ankeny (81) Joe Rollinger, Brunsville, Iowa (80) vs. K.J. Slater, Holstein (80) Patrick Greenwood, Dakota Dunes (79) vs. Sean Manley, Sioux City (80) Tanner Carlson, Cherokee (80) vs. Kody Wiig, Correctionville, Iowa (80) Jake Spindler, Norwalk, Iowa (79) vs. Matthew Boothby, Cherokee (80) Doug Boever, Remsen, Iowa (80) vs. Jared Tigges, Carroll, Iowa (80) Austin Winchell, San Francisco, California (79) vs. Bobby Noyce, Grimes, Iowa (80) Will Cook, Cherokee (80) vs. Chris Jenness, Cherokee (80)

Fourth Flight

Kody Nelson, Marcus (81) vs. Kent Wenck, Cherokee (84) Austin Sweeney, Sutherland (82) vs. Tyler Jones, Cherokee (83) Nathan Johnson, Holstein (81) vs. Cody Ege, Cherokee (84) Kory Van Oort, Ireton (81) vs. Dean Dozier, Jefferson, Iowa (83) Steve Campbell, Storm Lake (81) vs. Randy Anderson, Ankeny (84) Brad Nagel, Truro, Iowa (82) vs. Bill Weathers, Aurelia (83) Adam Pitts, Ankeny (81) vs. Andrew Zinn, Storm Lake (84) Luke Aduddell, Des Moines (81) vs. Dave Ostercamp, Wyoming Minnesota (83)

Fifth Flight

Nathan Wendt, Spencer (84) vs. Denny Nelson, Cherokee (86) Don Ehrich, Cherokee (85) vs. Craig Jensen, Cleghorn, Iowa (85) Rick Hirschman, Des Moines (85) vs. Jim Siegel, Cherokee (85) Collin Christensen, Cherokee (85) vs. Carson Jenness, Cherokee (85) Mark Rawlings, Sioux City (84) vs. Drew Bickford, Le Mars (85) Steven Lundquist, Cherokee (85) vs. Paul Hyndman, Cherokee (85) Ryan Lux, Norwalk, Iowa (84) vs. Alex Vande Griend, Sioux Falls (85) Mike Noah, Sioux Falls (85) vs. Matt Nobles, Holstein (85)

Sixth Flight

Nick Hirschman, Cherokee (86) vs. Nick Westphal, Ankeny (87) Mick Herke, Ankeny (87) vs. Tim Robinson, Overland Park, Kansas (87) Ben Raveling, Storm Lake (86) vs. Trent Jensen, Le Mars (88) Mike Dosen, Cherokee (86) vs. Brent Renken, Sutherland, Iowa (88) Josh Cedar, Cherokee (86) vs. Charlie Barry, Cherokee (88) Terry Graybill, Cherokee (87) vs. Chris Christensen, Cherokee (87) Jason Spooner, Cherokee (86) vs. Kenny Fassler, Meriden, Iowa (88) Brian Mallory, Lakeland, Florida (88) vs. Scott Weber, Jefferson, Iowa (87)

Seventh Flight

Brandon Vande Griend, Sioux Falls (89) vs. Jim Cedar, Cherokee (90) Matt Simons, Moville, Iowa (89) vs. Eric Comstock, Cherokee (90) Doug Kraut, Storm Lake (89) vs. Kelly Perrin, Cherokee (90) Rick Cook, Cherokee (89) vs. Kyle Robinson, Aurelia (90) Charlie Leissler, Spirit Lake, Iowa (89) vs. Craig Schmidt, Cherokee (90) Nick Heath, Correctionville (89) vs. Sam Nelson, Sutherland (90) Brandon Slaughter, Cherokee (89) vs. Ryan DeJoode, Des Moines (90) Brandon Anderson Le Mars (89) vs. Chris Ehrick, Bardstown, Kentucky (90)

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News